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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen counter’s new pink tiles bring an element of playfulness to the scheme. Square floor tiles were also used to define the kitchen from the dining-and-living area.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.