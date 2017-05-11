All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator

1186 Kitchen Refrigerator Design Photos And Ideas

View from the front entrance towards the kitchen and living room at the rear of the home. The trees in the rear yard are visible through both the ground and section floor windows. The kitchen island and counters are Brazilian soapstone while the lower millwork cabinets are a super matte black laminate. The upper cabinets are a natural finished rift cut white oak. Beyond and at the centre of the the home, the soffit of the of the second floor landing interlocks with the open to above spaces. Kitchen Stool: Kristalia BCN Stool Cooktop and downdraft: Bosch
View from the living room looking towards the front of the house.
Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
A triangular skylight brings additional light into the kitchen, which connects seamlessly with the living area and dining room.
The paneling in the Acorn model is locally sourced sugar pine, contrasted with reclaimed Redwood accents. Any wood that O’Donnell can’t salvage is FSC-certified.
A glimpse down the aisle of the El Toro. The Hobbit wood stove from Salamander Stoves is a cozy accent.
The house can be built for approximately the same cost as a traditional site-built home, yet the Recycled House offers superior energy efficiency and the added value of a lower carbon footprint.
The modern interior design and finishes are by interior designer Mackenzie Waterman.
Before the renovation, the original kitchen had felt dark and dated with wooden cabinetry and quarry tile flooring.
A peek inside the recently remodeled kitchen that's located off to the side from the entrance.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
A spacious kitchen sits behind the living room and is open to the smaller family room featuring a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
The galley kitchen features crisp white cabinetry with contrasting black accents.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
“We would normally integrate the fridge, but this French Door refrigerator looked so good we were happy to keep it exposed,” comments Josie Sommerville of Whiting Architects.
A brand new line of black appliances from Fisher &amp; Paykel provides even more style choices.
An abstracted take on the kitchen island design gives the impression of a table when viewed from the living area, integrating both rooms around a central gathering point.
The kitchen has a stacked Nemo Tile backsplash with flex grout.
"We have used walnut in many of our designs, though it never looks the same from design to design," said Oliver. "Walnut represents strength in times of adversity and reminds us to focus on what and who matters."
The kitchen is seven feet long and 10 inches deep. Hanex solid surface countertops with a thin profile sit on top of custom walnut cabinetry with Schoolhouse Electric pulls. The stainless-steel sink is a 20-inch-wide model by Kraus with a Grohe faucet.
The bathroom pocket door, a Modern Caravan signature, is opaque plexiglass framed in walnut.
The current owners preserved Dresser's vision for bringing the outdoors in by installing planters along the top of the cabinets.
The kitchen features a six-sided commercial double-pane skylight.
Located in the heart of the home, the kitchen was originally constructed with 20 feet of built-ins.
Vipp pendant lamps ($500) are suspended over the sleek and modular Vipp kitchen. The iconic pedal bin occupies a corner.
Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
The kitchen was designed to work best for the professional chef with a stainless-steel kitchen island, exposed decorative hood, and plentiful storage concealed behind operable perforated screens.
The modern kitchen also overlooks views of the outdoors. The countertops are polished marble to match the sandblasted marble floors.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
A view of the kitchen and sitting room beyond. A balcony at the mezzanine level defines the space below it and subtly differentiates the kitchen from the main open area. The extensive central island is wrapped in Carrara marble, its gray striations syncing with the floors, which are light gray cast polyurethane.
During the renovation, the team relocated the kitchen from an enclosed side room to one side of the central living area, freeing up more space to modernize the home's bedrooms, bathrooms, and study.
The Pool House comes with a wet ball with a SMEG fridge and wall-to-wall tile work.
Entertaining is at the heart of the home as evidenced by the central kitchen and open-floor layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoor deck. Natural oak floors are seen throughout.
Large openings on both side of the living spaces facilitate natural ventilation. The home creates the sense of being outdoors while providing shelter from the elements.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
The open kitchen is bright and airy with updates which include a marble-topped island, stainless steel appliances, and a stylish tile backsplash.
The renovated kitchen perfectly integrates into the home's midcentury vibe.
A remote-controlled kitchen island rises and lowers to accommodate wheelchairs.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The biggest structural changes were made in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.
The wood-paneled kitchen, which has a breakfast bar and an extended countertop, overlooks a cozy den.
Wood cabinetry wraps the kitchen, and oversized sliding doors open to the expansive deck. Skylights fill the space with natural light—a necessity with Seattle's gray winter skies.
