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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
The kitchen backsplash is Dal Tile 4x4 tile in Bright White with custom blue grout, paired with a Richlite Birch Redstone counter.
The cabinetry throughout is a mix of IKEA inserts and custom units. More blue accents extend to the structural collar ties, the table lamp, and the cabinet hardware.
A minty pistachio hue paints the Reform Kitchen cabinetry, paired with Calacatta Gold marble countertops and the homeowner's existing Viking range. The Eames Molded Plastic bar stools sport leather pads. Lighting by Commune Design and Seed Design.
Granite counters cover the cabinets, and the island's open shelves were inspired by the work of Donald Judd. Tiled toe kicks, with tile from the Rairies Montrieux factory, gives them the appearance of floating against the wall.
The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
Drew and Dina got the open kitchen they wanted. The shelves are exposed to display ceramics they make at the studio on the property.
The yellow cabinets, from Securit, reflect Artigas's repeated use of primary colors like yellow, red, and blue. Yellow is also a favorite color of the client. "It brings her so much joy,
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Greenery, magnified through the large window, is juxtaposed with the sleek, all-metal kitchen.
Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Workaday Design fashioned custom paneling that's a modern twist on the midcentury paneling they saw in Robert Rummer's own home. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">John and Nadia wanted the large-format tile, from Bosphorous Global, to call back to the cement floors typically found in these homes.</span>
The kitchen counter’s new pink tiles bring an element of playfulness to the scheme. Square floor tiles were also used to define the kitchen from the dining-and-living area.
A scalloped red lacquered MDF island adds sculptural presence to the compact kitchen, paired with Cambria Minnesota Snow countertops in matte finish—chosen after visiting countless showrooms.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
After: The once-basic kitchen now features deep green cabinets, Oyster Grey benches, and a Nagoya Mosaic tile splashback. Bosch appliances and Linear Standard pulls turn a utilitarian space into the heart of the home.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
The team dropped the ceiling in the kitchen in order to be able to run lines for the air conditioner. The curved wall around the banquette conceals HVAC for the living room.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
The counters are Italian marble, called Arabescato Orobico Grigio, which reminds the couple of aerial views of the Southwest. The cabinets are painted 'Miami Parasol' from Backdrop paint.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
The door to the left was added in the remodel, to increase air flow and facilitate better circulation for groups. The threshold is painted green, in a nod to an image seen in the Barbican Residents: Inside the Iconic Brutalist Estate. The wall oven are by Bosch.
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
With plenty of storage and pretty details like the scalloped pantry doors and oversized pendant light by Lana Launay, the new kitchen blends practicality with whimsy.
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
Owner Kristine likes to spend her weekend mornings in the kitchen, under the skylight.
"The solid oak floor is like its own piece of horizontal furniture, blending perfectly with the natural feel, as the soft oak planks flow together throughout the entire apartment,” says Vibeke Jenssen.
The existing Macael marble counters were polished to restore its original appearance. The cabinets were refinished, and additional tiles installed to accommodate a new opening for the fridge. The sink was relocated, and the space left by the old sink was replaced with a built-in wooden cutting board. The floors are terrazzo.
In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
Homeowner Cynthia Chau chats with two of her daughters in the kitchen of her Seattle home.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
The custom-made wooden dining table is surrounded by a set of Claudia chairs by Aristeu Pires.
“The house is kind of crooked, with rough floors, and no fancy finishes—but it has lots of personality,” says architect Francisco Mesquita Moura.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
The family’s L-shaped kitchen is packed with color and storage.
Mirrored upper cabinets make the compact kitchen feel spacious.
Valspar ‘Black Evergreen’ covers the beams, doors, and trim. The perimeter counters are concrete, by Cement Elegance.
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
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