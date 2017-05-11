All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator/backsplashes : stone slab

69 Kitchen Refrigerator Stone Slab Backsplashes Design Photos And Ideas

The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
By removing walls and a counter peninsula jutting into the room, interior designer Corine Maggio was able to create enough space for a generous island. The stove wall is a fitting focal point with a hood vent accented in tigerwood and a quartz slab backsplash. Black and brass accents, including the Renwil chandelier and Nuevo Living stools, are a theme throughout.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The kitchen overlooks the drought-tolerant landscaping in the yard.
A hard-working galley kitchen with wood cabinets and stone counters.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
The interior of the Polychrome House pops with color and pattern.
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
The kitchen scheme features banks of white, flat-front cabinets for serene contrast with the wood palette.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
The entry segues into the open kitchen and living space. The second-floor mezzanine was once enclosed. By removing its walls, the architects brought in more light and a better connection to the outdoors.
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
Daniel J Strening carved out some outdoor space under the roof to extend the living area and blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.
The revamped kitchen is now surrounded by retractable walls of glass. The architects carefully balanced old and new in all of the finishes, here combining classic Shaker cabinet fronts with a more streamlined, modern island.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
From the deck entering the kitchen.
View of Living space: Kitchen-Dining-Living and sliding glass doors lining a continuous deck to the view.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
Kitchen
Kitchen – Sleek European cabinetry extends from floor to ceiling behind an 18-foot island with counter seating, all topped in high-quality Silestone quartz with seamlessly integrated sink and Graff faucet; appliances include a Miele flush-mount induction cooktop, Miele steam and convection ovens and dishwasher, Miele refrigerator and freezer, Miele espresso center, and Best ceiling-mounted integrated hood
Integrated appliances now keep the area simple, modern, and efficient, and the narrow counter runs along the hallway to provide extra space for storage.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Natural materials such as concrete, stone, and wood give the architecture a rugged honesty that allows it to harmonize with the pine trees and stone outcroppings outdoors.
We designed this kitchen like a single piece of teak cabinetry. Lighting and ventilation are recessed into the angled ceiling plane; deep storage is located over the entrance.
The design studio, Studio Block, strives for their work to be "enduring and uncomplicated, modern yet warm, and embracing simple luxury with playful moments."
Kitchen & Dining table
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Kitchen
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
Kitchen (w/ Winston)
Kitchen
Kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects
12

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.