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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator/floors : painted wood

Kitchen Refrigerator Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Alessia’s favorite detail? “I am not a huge fan of handles, so there are only three cuts [in the cabinetry] which lets you open six doors.”
A wall was removed so the two main living spaces now flow together. In the spirit of reuse, the curtains are fabric recycled from stage backdrops.
Virtue Joinery built the custom cabinetry, composed of plywood stained a soft grey.
The counter and backsplash are made up of a marble slab leftover from a bigger job.
On the main level, Alessia relocated the kitchen into what was a large bedroom, so as to give the kitchen more functionality and connect it to the living room. The cooktops can pivot up against the backsplash to create more prep space on the counter.
Open shelves, sourced from Rejuvenation, don’t feel as heavy as the upper cabinets installed before.
To bring their adaptive-reuse abode to life, a pair of former New Yorkers tapped local studio Emerick Architects, which had completed similar renovations, such as the nearby rehabbed Ford Model-T Factory. "Marrying practicality with craftsmanship, almost everything for the project was handmade locally by Portland artisans including cabinetry, steel work, railings, doors, stairs, light fixtures, and plaster," adds the firm. Stainless steel has been used for the kitchen counters, cabinets, and backsplash.
The chef's kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, a Viking range, and a water filtration system. The emerald cabinets are accented by the brass backsplash, hardware, and counters.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
A dark blue block is the central pole of the kitchen area. Deposited directly on the floor, its periphery creates a zone of circulation.
- Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017