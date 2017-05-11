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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Refrigerator Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
The open kitchen features ample storage and a breakfast bar.
Walnut veneer walls warm up and unify the open-plan spaces.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
A closer look at the kitchen.
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.