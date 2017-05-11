All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator/cabinets : metal

46 Kitchen Refrigerator Metal Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
The stainless-steel kitchen system is by Bulthaup, and the countertop was fashioned by Brooklyn–based Wüd Furniture Design.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
Kitchen
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
The spacious eat-in kitchen has room for an island.
The stainless steel kitchen has been updated with modern top-of-the-line appliances.
kitchen
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
Taking inspiration from barns, warehouses, Case Study Houses, and Japanese residential architecture, architect Marcus Lee and his wife, Rachel Hart—an architectural model maker—created a unique timber-framed home in Hackney, London. In the kitchen, the Corian kitchen island unit acts as a real hub with a television tucked away under the worktop. However, the kids sit at the island for breakfast and other meals, and when guests come, they end up sitting there and talking while the owners are cooking.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
Due to its location under a lower ceiling, the kitchen gets the least amount of natural light in the home. However, the architects have mitigated this problem by using stainless steel surfaces, which reflects sunlight streaming in through the dining and living.
Stainless steel has been used for the kitchen counters, cabinets, and backsplash.
Kitchen Elevation
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
All the flooring curves with the wood, and has been bent to a circle fashion using a steaming machine. The house includes tens of thousands of pieces of wood, all curved by hand.
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The stainless steel Bulthaup kitchen “cost as much as a small house,” said Spiekermann, though he did get a discount: Bulthaup is one of his clients.
Fashioned from beechwood countertops that were supplied free with six kitchens worth of Ikea cabinets, the huge island is the hub of the kitchen. No framing was needed to build it because the cabinets below support the weight.
Rich designed the pendant lights, made of cut plate steel paired with Edison bulbs, partly to economize. “Each unit cost about fifty dollars instead of five hundred,” he says.
Corrugated metal siding was used for the exterior of the house, and natural wood and plywood were used throughout the interiors.
The kitchen and dining area from the other angle.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
the reflectivity of the brass kitchen island makes it seem to dematerialize.
Kitchen: doors in eucalyptus wood and brass, countertop in high-thickness laminate Polaris by Abet, designed by Marcante-Testa, built by Materia Design and Om Project, faucets from Bellosta, lighting from Atelier Areti.
Kitchen / Dining island
“The tile, with its sporadic bolts and nails, doesn’t need a lot of art, as it is art too,” Lisa says. “The copper windows... Well, you just can’t find those anymore.”
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
Outdoor kitchen
Inside / Outside living

