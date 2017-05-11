Kitchen Refrigerator Microwave Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator/appliances : microwave

Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
The house can be built for approximately the same cost as a traditional site-built home, yet the Recycled House offers superior energy efficiency and the added value of a lower carbon footprint.
The modern interior design and finishes are by interior designer Mackenzie Waterman.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The kitchen, which is open to the family room, is fitted out with a Viking Professional Range with two ovens, six burners and a griddle, a Sub Zero fridge, a compactor, a GE microwave, and a Miele dishwasher.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
A pass-through window at the sink connects to the backyard.
A hardworking pantry was essential for the family. “They’re also very keen cooks,” said the firm. “They preserve fruit, make kombucha, keep bees, and grow a lot of herbs and vegetables. The open walk-in pantry, plenty of bench space, and storage are all approaches that allow for lots of food to be produced.” Pantry inserts are made from Maxi Film birch plywood in black, so that the pantry space recedes.
The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.
Natural light streams into the kitchen through glass inset clerestory windows at the top of the 12.5-foot-tall ceiling.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
All of the cabinets and walls were professional-sprayed with Benjamin Moore Simply White, creating a crisp, modern look. The duo then sanded and wiped down the doors, primed them, and used Alkyd Satin paint for the final coating.
The kitchen.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
A cooking classroom contributes to the students' well-rounded education.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
This experimental apartment highlights the forms, lines, and colors of Piet Mondrian’s art.
The relocated kitchen is anchored to one side of the home, rendering the rest of the space open and usable. White custom cabinetry and Caesarstone counters keep the room bright and airy. The kitchen appliances are from Miele, with the addition of a Sub-Zero refrigerator and ceiling-mounted Futuro Futuro flush range hood.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
A view into the airy, light-filled kitchen of 51 Nebraska by Todd Davis Architecture. The updated midcentury home pays homage to its roots.
The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, designer appliances, and an island with breakfast bar seating.
The kitchen offers modern conveniences but maintains a cool Bauhaus feel.
The façade load bearing wall and its gaps have been preserved in their original state during the remodelling process as a tribute to its Mediterranean past.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
The bright, renovated kitchen.
Kitchen
Kitchen
View from the kitchen towards living and sleeping zone.
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
A family of five live comfortably and stylishly in a freshly renovated 180-square-foot camper.
In the kitchen, custom walnut cabinets are paired with stainless-steel countertops and backsplash to help reflect the natural setting. "It captures the coloration of the landscape and the light, which makes it feel larger than it is," says Murdough. "Also, stainless steel is good for kitchens and work environments."
He worked with Kartheiser’s existing appliances in the kitchen, trading the old cabinetry for new teak.
The kitchen cabinets are from Multiform's Form-1 line, which was designed by Carsten Michelsen in 1982. Per the company's website, Form-1 was Michelsen's effort to "elevate the Scandinavian kitchen to the level of the Danish furniture classics of the 1950s."
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
