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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Refrigerator Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, alder-veneer cabinets contrast nicely with white-painted shiplap doors. White quartz countertops keep things feeling clean and bright. On the wall, tiles from Clé are mounted with no grout.
A a slight step separates the addition from the original building. “You walk through 100 years of the house, and then transition out of that space,” says Dean.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
The minimalist kitchen features Slate Lite counters, timber cabinetry, and even a built-in oven, which is a luxury in Taiwan.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
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The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.
The kitchen and dining connects to the living room.
To keep the home as open as possible, elements like refrigerator drawers were selected in lieu of traditional appliances.
Kitchen with live edge walnut island slab
Lacanche Range and Henrybuilt cabinetry in Kitchen and Pantry
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.
Kitchen