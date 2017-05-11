Kitchen Refrigerator Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator/floors : medium hardwood

A triangular skylight brings additional light into the kitchen, which connects seamlessly with the living area and dining room.
The house can be built for approximately the same cost as a traditional site-built home, yet the Recycled House offers superior energy efficiency and the added value of a lower carbon footprint.
The modern interior design and finishes are by interior designer Mackenzie Waterman.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
The kitchen was designed to work best for the professional chef with a stainless-steel kitchen island, exposed decorative hood, and plentiful storage concealed behind operable perforated screens.
Entertaining is at the heart of the home as evidenced by the central kitchen and open-floor layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoor deck. Natural oak floors are seen throughout.
A remote-controlled kitchen island rises and lowers to accommodate wheelchairs.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Hailey Stoner and Jeremie Patrick pictured with their dog in their new kitchen. The 1,800-square-foot house has four bedrooms, but the couple plan on waiting to renovate the other three.
A niche makes for a comfortable reading spot in the living room. All of the flooring is white oak.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
Each layer of Gregory Creek Residence relates differently to the surrounding natural environment. “Overall an open visual flow connects those in the home to the creek and its creatures, while offering protection via the use of cantilevers,” says Gettliffe Architecture.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The kitchen features Italian-designed cabinetry, Calcutta gold marble, a Viking professional range, a Miele microwave and dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and dual-zone wine storage.
All of the cabinets and walls were professional-sprayed with Benjamin Moore Simply White, creating a crisp, modern look. The duo then sanded and wiped down the doors, primed them, and used Alkyd Satin paint for the final coating.
The home features a contemporary kitchen, but potential buyers may want to renovate it to match the home's midcentury look.
A minimal galley kitchen floats in the open plan.
Here is a look at the bright, contemporary kitchen.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
The original miners' quarters now serve as the home's kitchen.
The renovated kitchen is downstairs on the garden level and features a Bertazzoni range, a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, and Silestone quartz countertops. A door opens to the outdoor space.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
The interior spaces are simple and clean, allowing the panoramic views to remain the center of attention.
The updated kitchen.
A pulled-back view of the kitchen shows how the space connects to the rest of the home and opens to the outdoors.
The original kitchen countertops (on the left) are made of teak salvaged from the Battleship Colorado, which was dismantled in 1960 in Bremerton, Washington. Built by master craftsman Flemming Sorensen, the surface is screwed down, and the screws are plugged—mimicking the way the deck of a boat is installed.
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes, which are all customizable. They have two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy, which begin at $55,000. Additionally, they offer tiny home shells starting at $17,000, which are perfect if you are looking for a DIY project. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
The long, narrow kitchen, at only 11 feet wide, is delineated by the ‘tapas bar’ island, a wall of floor to ceiling concealed cabinetry, and a long white counter contrasting with a charcoal wall.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
The repurposed bricks, which were hand-cleaned by the clients, make another appearance as the anchored island bench. The countertop is Caesarstone, and the stools are Lightwood high stools by Jasper Morrison.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
The sleek kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, Miele oven, Wolf Cooktop, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The cabinetry is white oak.
A waterfall-edge quartz-topped island creates a dramatic statement in the minimalist kitchen. A window cutout behind the sink overlooks forest views to the west.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
The open kitchen was converted from the original garage, and carries the wood pattern from the exterior inside with the accented ceiling.
"It was important that the kitchen was open for both entertaining and for daily use. The cook top is in the island so the cook and the food is the focus of the conversation," Troyer says.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
A linear modern light fixture by AlexAllen Studio hangs above the center island. Black Windsor counter stools from Target complete the center island’s breakfast bar. The shiny brass faucet and shelf brackets are both from Rejuvenation. The beautiful glazed Moroccan zellige tiles are from Cle, and the countertops are Ceasarstone.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen offers modern conveniences but maintains a cool Bauhaus feel.
Kitchen, with cabinets by Kerf
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
Large windows, smart storage solutions, and a minimalist aesthetic helped achieve the open and airy feeling the couple craved.
