Kitchen Refrigerator Range Hood Design Photos and Ideas

Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
A triangular skylight brings additional light into the kitchen, which connects seamlessly with the living area and dining room.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The galley kitchen features crisp white cabinetry with contrasting black accents.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
A brand new line of black appliances from Fisher &amp; Paykel provides even more style choices.
An abstracted take on the kitchen island design gives the impression of a table when viewed from the living area, integrating both rooms around a central gathering point.
Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
Large openings on both side of the living spaces facilitate natural ventilation. The home creates the sense of being outdoors while providing shelter from the elements.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The open kitchen is bright and airy with updates which include a marble-topped island, stainless steel appliances, and a stylish tile backsplash.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The biggest structural changes were made in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
Fitted with Miele Pro appliances, the fully equipped kitchen features plenty of counter space, along with a center island that’s great for prepping snacks and meals.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Hailey Stoner and Jeremie Patrick pictured with their dog in their new kitchen. The 1,800-square-foot house has four bedrooms, but the couple plan on waiting to renovate the other three.
Another view of the kitchen.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
The kitchen has top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including a French Morice stove with two ovens (one gas, one electric), a glass-front, Sub-Zero refrigerator, a built-in espresso maker, and a walk-in pantry.
Reconfiguring the house allowed us to add some logic and coherence to the rooms and flow. There is now a central hall that connects the entry area to the kitchen, living room, and bedrooms. In this view, the full-height custom walnut casework separates the kitchen from the entry area.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.
A view from the kitchen towards the sitting area.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
By removing walls and a counter peninsula jutting into the room, interior designer Corine Maggio was able to create enough space for a generous island. The stove wall is a fitting focal point with a hood vent accented in tigerwood and a quartz slab backsplash. Black and brass accents, including the Renwil chandelier and Nuevo Living stools, are a theme throughout.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
Chen used high-contrast materials to lighten the space, which has only one window. He lined the kitchen in glossy 3-D tile from Ann Sacks, and wall covering from Flat Vernacular. He removed the rear wall of the kitchen and replaced it with a sliding acid-etched glass partition, which picks up ambient light from windows in the service entrance. Chen installed drawers below the white marble countertops and swapped out overhead cabinets for full-height cabinets in the pantry. Under the glass partition, a thick counter of striped Kenya Black marble adds doubles as a bar top and work surface.
Here is a look at the bright, contemporary kitchen.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
Geometrium's design expertise lies in the apartment sphere, and the Stalinskaya building is no exception—this compact yet stylish kitchen packs a serious punch.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
The warm tones of the white oak table and floating bench compliment the sleek Bulthaup kitchen in Bata Penthouse by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
The modern kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
