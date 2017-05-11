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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator/lighting : table

Kitchen Refrigerator Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
Font 6 by CaSA
Black and white elements intersect in this clean, modern kitchen. Often, black and white kitchens benefit from a pop of color, seen here with these bright red barstools.
Kitchen.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
The original load bearing wall was replaced with a wood beam and vertical supports, creating a more open floor plan.