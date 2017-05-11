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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : refrigerator/floors : porcelain tile

Kitchen Refrigerator Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Workaday Design fashioned custom paneling that's a modern twist on the midcentury paneling they saw in Robert Rummer's own home. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">John and Nadia wanted the large-format tile, from Bosphorous Global, to call back to the cement floors typically found in these homes.</span>
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
The brass backsplash was a risky experiment carried off by Natalie, who started with unlacquered 4x8 foot sheets, then gave them patina by covering them in vinegar, ketchup, and salt, and leaving them out in the sun. The resulting pattern was aligned as carefully as possible, and the surface sealed. “We just had to essentially cut the topography into a way that felt really great,” says Natalie.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
Modern kitchen features open-legged island (Leicht).
This 1960s home designed by William Krisel embraces the rugged nature of the desert in a modern, minimalist way. It is casual yet intentional, with each of the four bedrooms imbued with pattern and color—plus, there’s a separated bedroom for in-laws equipped with its own kitchen.
The two did a full kitchen remodel a few summers ago—a fact they especially appreciate during the pandemic, as they’re cooking more now than ever before. Artful elements include the Smeg refrigerator in mint and cups by Atelier Dion.
The bright, open kitchen features elegant, white Calacatta Apuano honed marble countertops and a weathered, white Clé tile backsplash. The custom-made cabinets feature Schoolhouse Edgecliff pulls in natural brass.
All of the integrated storage units and cabinetry are made of affordable maple veneer panels.
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
After: The Kitchen
After: The Renovated Kitchen
designed by Estúdio Minke
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
A look at the gourmet kitchen, which features a large center island and separate peninsula. Dark cabinetry contrasts with the room's crisp marble accents.
The open-concept kitchen offers modern conveniences while retaining much of its original detailing, including the custom cabinets and exposed ceiling beams. A picture window stretches across the countertops along one wall.
"I was a contrarian child and my favorite color was army green," recalls Gavankar. That early passion influenced the design of this kitchen, awash in Benjamin Moore "Dakota Shadow."
The minimalist kitchen features Caesarstone countertops, Corian backsplashes, and maple cabinetry.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
Full-height cabinetry, custom-built with a white matte lacquer finish, maxes out every square inch. The appliance garage at the center hides the Vitamix and coffee maker. When closed up, this bank of cabinets reads as a single wall and the finish reflects light, helping the space to feel bigger.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
The relocated kitchen is anchored to one side of the home, rendering the rest of the space open and usable. White custom cabinetry and Caesarstone counters keep the room bright and airy. The kitchen appliances are from Miele, with the addition of a Sub-Zero refrigerator and ceiling-mounted Futuro Futuro flush range hood.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
View from dining room into the newly renovated kitchen
Kitchen appliances include a SMEG refrigerator, Bertazzoni Range Oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. The counters are honed white quartz, and the pendant over the island is the Cirrus Float by Edge Lighting.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen was constructed from a mix of lacquered wood and natural oak.
Kitchen
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
The updated kitchen is bright and airy thanks to expansive glazing that includes skylights and clerestory windows of stained glass.
Kitchen and Dining - After
Walls were torn down to create a bright, open kitchen.
Kitchen.
Kitchen
Thanks to a recent renovation, the kitchen now has an expanded breakfast island, Bosch stainless appliances, and a modern induction cooktop.
Original wood beams and the brick wall are the surviving hallmarks of the previous apartment. The space now contains three bedrooms instead of the original two. The brick wall is the spine of the apartment; all rooms radiate from it. New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Kitchen
Kitchen with custom tile inlay. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Brass hood and cabinet wrap by Gulley Metal Services. All appliances Fisher & Paykal
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Kitchen area with indoor/outdoor eating. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Prefinished natural hickory floors. Custom tile inlay. Brass hood and cabinet by Gulley Metal.
Kitchen and Dining Area
Kitchen