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All Photos/dining/furniture : chair

Dining Room Chair Design Photos and Ideas

After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
The dining corner has the best view, with a Kartell F1/Y Pendant in Sky Blue over the table.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
The office structure (built 2005) is visible across the courtyard and features matching windows.
Rhett Baruch and Patty Sanchez's 1920's apartment in Koreatown, Los Angeles, is a blend of home, gallery and office—with an enormous Batchelder tile fireplace in the entry. Their interior style is a mix of studio crafts, modernist furniture and what Rhett calls "weird stuff that nobody else really cared for".
"Zoe Starreveld's 1960s townhouse in North London stayed with us,
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
The multifunctional aluminum New Order dining table from Hay is paired with HKLIVING metal wire chairs, a Fatboy Tjoep hanging tube light, and an Artemide Nessino table lamp that adds a welcome pop of color.
In 2014, Dan purchased and renovated a 900-square-foot, circa-1956 farmhouse, adding new ash floors and removing a wall between the living room and kitchen. After he and Jessica married, they added a 200-square-foot addition.
In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
The walkout basement's southern exposure provides direct access to the garden, blurring boundaries between indoor and outdoor living while maintaining the apartment's legal independence from the main house.
Lighting floods into the space during the day through many, many windows on the main floor. A Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant light above the dining table helps illuminate the room come nightfall.
In the sun room dining extension, the exposed brick that was formerly on the exterior was left in place. The light fixture is custom. The Marianne Tablecloth is by Autumn Sonata and the Juniper Chair is by Sun at Six.
Now, the main kitchen opens to the rear deck via large sliding glass doors, and the dining room is in the former kitchen space.
An exposed steel beam and column—painted in cheerful Benjamin Moore Pumpkin Patch—celebrates the structural intervention needed to open up the space. An Oblure Arch pendant in blue anchors the dining area.
Original louvered windows add charm to the dining room while making the most of the warm Florida climate.
Charly collects vintage design pieces, like this wavy Pierre Paulin dining set or the chrome Verner Panton magazine rack, which he found on the German equivalent of Craigslist.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The dining table was custom-made from scrap, with salvaged stone slabs for the surface and bent TMT bars forming the legs. NO Architects drew up the design and it was crafted by a local artisan. The sofa and built-in bench were also crafted from leftover materials, resulting in the playfully mismatched upholstery.
The untreated timber lining is locally sourced and left unpainted, making the house fully breathable. “There’s no paint, no tiling, no plaster,” says Lev. “The interior is just natural wood finished with Danish oil on the floor and touch surfaces.” Not only does this mean the house is breathable, but it’s an approach that Lev claims has cured his asthma.
“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
The common area was opened to create large, interconnected spaces.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
The extension wraps around the brick walls of the original home. It features large glazed doors that slide open to the verandah for seamless indoor-outdoor living when the weather allows. The dining table has been in Miriam's family for several generations, and is paired with some “very battered” midcentury Magistretti chairs.
In the eat-in kitchen, a breakfast nook features original clay tiles and vintage Mart Stam chairs Josie sourced in Berlin. The table was custom designed by Josie and built by Skye Chamberlain. Josie found the painting on ebay; it is signed <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Danièle de Courval.</span>
The combined kitchen and dining room, featuring two pieces of family-heirloom furniture, feel spacious thanks to a vaulted ceiling; it and the walls are clad in Douglas fir.
Pierre Frey wallpaper surrounds the built-in bar.
The renovation updated a pair of staircases—one to the basement, one to the upper level—from their steep, unsafe angle to one that is now up to code. In the dining room, the pendant by Hans-Agne Jakobsson is from Karoline’s family cabin in Germany.
The breakfast area sits directly beneath the clerestory window pop-up, or scoop.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
The redesign enlarged an existing arched opening between the dining room (with its vintage Saarinen table) and the new addition.
Nick photographed in his dining room.
The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
The original fir floors were patched and refinished. Holly fell in love with an Italian marmoleum that Matthew installed in the kitchen. The fireplace artwork is from Holly's grandmother. Says Matthew: “It's a pastel drawing by Kay deGreef, an artist whose main gig was painting Hallmark cards.”
A built-in banquette with a custom table designed by Engelsman saves space. The bench has a cushion made by Caroline and the chairs are Vintage J.L. Moller Model #75 Dining Chairs. A partial wall now separates the adjacent den and TV room, to balance connection and separation.
The custom banquette has a slatted back so as to allow the window behind it to open and let in light. The table is a vintage piece from John and Kelly, made with reclaimed wood from a bowling alley. The overhead pendant is by Brendan Ravenhill.
“We wanted something cozy with nooks, where you can be aware of what’s going on elsewhere,” says Isabel of the floor-to-ceiling shelving units. “They separate the environment, and cut the light a bit, but you can still see what’s happening in other spaces,” adds Matías.
On choosing the dining table and chairs from Ikea ($1700) Kara had a moment of: “Are orange chairs too much? But I had a dream about it that night, so I was like, no, it's not too much,” says Kara. The rhubarb print is a commission from Soft Side Prints for $800. “That ties back to our time living in Copenhagen,” says Kara. “The Danes will never admit this, but they love rhubarb."
A table by Seattle studio Chadhaus complements the home's existing oak floors and cedar walls.
Type Five's planning process makes it possible for owners to choose exactly where windows go. In this ADU, two windows overlook surrounding trees.
The dining table is vintage. Having a meal means you're surrounded by nature.
With walls of glass on two sides, being in the breakfast nook feels almost like being outside.
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
A West Elm dining table was paired with vintage dining chairs Doman scored on Facebook Marketplace.
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