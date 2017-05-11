Dining Room Chair Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/dining/furniture : chair/lighting : pendant

By introducing sliding doors into the plan, the open spaces can be divided as needed for privacy and separation.
On the ground floor, the floor joists are left raw and exposed after cleaning. The floor boards have been covered with an oil while the exterior walls are coated with a clay plaster in a light gray tone.
The dining room faces a large glass door with views of the swimming pool and patio. An original lighting fixture hangs above the table.
A wall clad in cypress wood accentuates the dining area, which has room for a large table.
The wood-slatted drop ceiling was removed in the dining area and the ceilings and beams were painted white to create a greater sense of spaciousness.
Floor-to-ceiling windows pull the outdoors in.
The Living Space: Custom kitchen island and sliding doors were designed to reflect the family's Asian American background.
View of Dining Area to Backyard: The New Old Light by Kimu Design hangs in the foreground.
The mixed-use gallery also includes a dining area and concealed space for laundry.
When asked about the curved ceiling over the new kitchen, Marway said, “Where we had sharp angles in the cutout floor plate, glass box rooflight, and underside of stairs, we decided to install gentle curves to soften the hard lines.” The pendant lights over the table are comprised of the Plumen Drop Hat Lamp Shade, and the chairs and table are by Carl Hansen.
The long kitchen table, which can comfortably sit eight, has been handcrafted from salvaged cedar. Birch and chalkboard barn doors effortlessly hide any unwanted clutter.
Expansive doors open the the kitchen up to the forest on two sides.
A custom dining table made by the owner is surrounded with vintage Eames chairs and topped with a vintage Louis Poulsen PH Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen. The metal sideboard is from Muji, and the paneling is original.
Strategically placed vertical windows behind the built-in banquette usher in ample natural light to illuminate the central dining area.
The quaint eating area located off the kitchen has direct access to a serene lower-level patio.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Daylight pours into the home via floor-to-ceiling openings that face west toward the ocean.
A hidden door in the oiled oak wall panels also leads to the children’s quarters.
An additional open-plan living/dining area right off the kitchen opens to an outdoor terrace for indoor/outdoor living.
Sleek black cabinetry contrasts beautifully with the home's richly textured wood accents.
The dining room features a HAY dining table and Aelfie tapestry. In addition to outfitting the bungalow with brands, the design team also added decorative elements found at antiques markets and from Etsy.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
Clerestory windows brighten the tall space.
“The narrow profiles and large dimensions available with LaCantina Doors are really important to helping us achieve our goals,” states principal designer John Maniscalco.
An original built-in dining table and chairs that Wright designed specifically for the house divide the living space from the angular galley kitchen.
This shade has a levity about it that works well with both muted neutrals and darker colors. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Seafoam (2056-60) is a good example of a relaxing blue paint color that works well for interior and exterior walls.
The restaurant at August is run by renowned Chef Nick Bril of neighboring restaurant The Jane, and offers an internationally inspired menu with locally sourced produce and ingredients.
Open floor plan, breeze from kitchen, dining and living room areas.
Crisp, white molding in the dining room complements the richly textured hardwood floors.
The dining and living also overlook the backyard pool.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
Kitchen and dining pod
Author and French designer Daniel Rozensztroch's industrial loft was a 17th-century manufacturing plant in the Marais, a historic district that abuts the Bastille. A row of vintage iron cabinets, mostly recovered from doctors’ and dentists’ offices, separate the kitchen from the dining area. The Gervasoni table was designed by close friend Paola Navone. Architect Dominique Perrault and designer Gaëlle Lauriot-Prévost are responsible for the the tubular pendants over the dining table, which resemble old subway lamps.
Now, glass and steel doors from A&S Window open onto a deck and significantly brighten the combined kitchen and dining room with natural light.
The dining and kitchen area.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
Sir Victor hotel offers seven different types of accommodations starting at 220 euros per night.
Daylight fills the dining room of Mr. porter.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing connects Mr Porter with a vegetated atrium that infuses the space with light and life.
The dining room, which organically extends from the living room, opens to a deck via sliding glass doors.
The dining room features pendant lighting, a slatted wood divider, and midcentury art selected by the homeowner. The divider encloses the space while allowing light and air to pass through.
The breezy common areas capture breathtaking views of the countryside.
Exposed brick and stone near the dining area pay homage to the building's remarkable history.
In the dining room and loft space, the original brick wall has been left exposed and raw.
The dining room table seats 10 and features an integrated lazy Susan. It is crafted from white laminated plywood with Birdseye maple legs. Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson architects and manufactured by Tomlinson Woodworks, it is available to purchase separately.
The dining area, where Carter created a Venetian plaster-like finish on the walls with paint and sandpaper.
Dining room
Dining room
Stairs from kitchen
Chris and Claude Beiler tore down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. A West Elm light fixture hangs over the dining table; reclaimed timber ceiling beams and trim lend a sense of warmth to the interior.
The stylish kitchen overlooks the dining area. Here the teak screen is closed.
The dining area connects to the backyard pool area via glass sliding doors. A teak sliding screen opens to a separate den.
When a maple tree had to be cut down on the property in order to let in more light to the building, the wood was repurposed for the dining room table, stair tread, and kitchen island. The chairs are from The Bay.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
In the kitchen/dining room, a mint backsplash syncs with emerald Etel "AL" chairs. The ceiling light is the Aim by FLOS.
