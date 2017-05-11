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All Photos/dining/furniture : chair/floors : slate

Dining Room Chair Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Emerick Architects turned an outdoor deck into a cantilevered dining room, and they opened the walled-off kitchen to the rest of the house.
Featured on HGTV, the Llama House has two living rooms (one being a designated cocktail area) and several seating options, including two cabanas surrounding the pool. Pups are welcome, too, with a pet deposit.
The outdoor terrace room opens up to the backyard via large expanses of glass, and the fireplace warms diners on cooler evenings in the spring or fall.
Celebrating the natural landscape was important to the client. The dining room, which as a table crafted from the same white oak used for the cabinetry, amplifies the connection through the new glass curtain walls.
The oversized dining area provides clear views of the slope. The furnishings include a B-Lux dining pendant, a Porro aluminum table, and Cassina chairs in cognac.
The dining room features custom wooden room dividers designed by ODADA, a Jason Gaidmore table, a Lindsey Adelman pendant light, and a Jason Giuntoli Custom Furniture credenza.
A closer look at the formal dining room, which features custom-built cabinetry and moldings. A bright blue rug contrasts with the asphalt tile floors.
The kitchen cabinets are dye-stained a deep shade of green. “We were trying to instill a little bit of a forest setting in a subtle way into the interior,” says Lamaster.
The formal dining room, accessible from the kitchen through a set of walnut doors, features an original stone fireplace that dates to the 13th century.
The top of the stairs leads to a warm, wood-paneled dining area.
The home features custom, built-in furniture throughout.
Green chair by H.W. Klein, purchased with house.
The dining room table was designed by the couple and manufactured by Carlick Furniture; surrounding it are limited-edition chairs from Fritz Hansen that commemorate the 60th anniversary of Arne Jacobsen’s Series 7 design.
Chinese Black Slate Crazy Pavers provide dramatic contrast to the bold primary colors.
Dash Marshall, the firm at which Bryan is a partner, designed the marble dining table. The seats are Eames Molded Plastic Chairs and the globe pendant came from a local hardware store.
Ash cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and living room.
The Planalto Dining Table by Alessandra Delgado creates a focal point adjacent to the second-floor courtyard, which is used as a working/personal space.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Douglas fir and Alaskan cedar richly line the interior walls, and the flooring is made of Vermont slate. In the kitchen and dining area, a group of Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn surrounds a table by local furniture maker Larry Hepler.
Slate tiles, white walls, and wood accents form the ideal backdrop for an eclectic collection of contemporary art and furnishings.
In the dining room, a vintage dining set belonging to the client is offset by the painted brick wall of the original house. Lowered ceilings in the eating area give it an intimacy within the larger space.
The living room is capped by a dining area at the other end, where another wall of glass opens to the other side of the home, creating the potential for lovely cross breezes.
The kitchen opens to the living area, which has a recessed gas-flame fireplace and new full-height glass walls and sliding doors.
The dining area is surrounded by expansive glazing, with a stone wall that extends from the interiors straight outside the home.
Before the inn opened in 1985, the veranda was an open-air front porch, with guests arriving from the river side of the property. However, in 1985 the porch was enclosed and the back of the house became the entrance.
The dining area enjoys panoramic elevated views of the city.
A glass volume inserted on the roof hosts the lounge and bar. Blue walls and brass pendant lighting in the bar area are juxtaposed against the bright and airy dining area.
The dining area overlooks the living room and benefits from the space's natural light.
The kitchen opens to the dining area and living room.
A new dining area off the garden,
The classic midcentury design becomes a natural setting for the owner's extensive art collection.
The Kvadrat curtain is based on an unrealized detail from the original architect’s notes. The Carbon Chair is by Bertjan Pot and Marcel Wanders and the Treeflower stool is by Company.
Mario Bellini dining chairs surround the 1980's Dining table which was custom designed for the owner's previous residence.
Dining area and kitchen beyond. Service pods on the left create distinction between areas along the open plan
Dining room with modern touches
Three stark planes make the dining room a place of sun and shadow: a wall of rock, a floor of bluestone, and a sheer slice of glass. Further adding to the unity of the house, the tubular steel dining chairs were also designed by Breuer.