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All Photos/dining/furniture : chair/furniture : desk

Dining Room Chair Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Set near the kitchen, the sun-kissed dining area caters to seamless entertaining and features an expansive wooden table that can easily accommodate eight guests.
Interior apartment
The full-height chimney stack creates a natural division between the dining and living room to the right. A wall of windows caps one end of the space, warming it with natural light and providing picturesque views of the landscape.
POOL / GOURMET AREA
Agate Pass Cabin | The former porch was transformed into an office and dining room.
View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island
The table is by Made, the sneaker-inspired Shoe Toss pendants are by Jeremy Hatch of Ricochet Studio, and the laser-cut photo on the wall is by the couple’s collective art and design practice, Public Studio.
Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.