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All Photos/dining/furniture : chair/floors : travertine

Dining Room Chair Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
The bespoke dining table was designed by architect Belinda George and crafted using totara timber gifted by the client’s brother. It was made by the same furniture maker who was commissioned by the client’s mother to make a dining table many decades ago.
The ceiling is lined in Meranti plywood with cedar battens, and the interior timber walls are tongue-and-groove cedar planking. The Fifties dining chairs are by Italian brand Calligaris.
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
The use of white unifies the plan and enhances the feeling of spaciousness. Existing travertine and stained timber mark the apartment’s former layout as a nod to its heritage.
A small sitting area leads to the kitchen and the dining room straight ahead. A spiral staircase leads up to one of the lofts.
Perry painted the walls white to serve as a blank canvas for her furnishings and art.
The great room comprises an open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area. The Travertine tile flooring features radiant heat. Oversized sliding glass doors lead out to an outdoor terrace, while the ceiling is paneled in teak.
In the kitchen, Hans Wegner chairs surround a vintage triangular marble dining table from Willy Ballez. The island pendants are by Davide Groppi, and the kitchen system is Rossana, an Italian luxury kitchen brand.
A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.
A built-in barbecue is just accessible on the other side of the dining room. The chairs are the Pianca ‘Esse’ from Meizai.
For the finish palette, the architects have chosen travertine and timber, using the wood strategically to foster flow. Travertine lines the floor, counters, and kitchen island, while timber is used to define the ceiling, highlight feature walls, and encase cabinetry.
The glazed walls make the dramatic natural scenery the centerpiece of the room.
The ground-floor cafe features large street-facing windows and plenty of natural light. "Through the transformation of the hotel, we embraced a building that had been unseen for a long time and made it visible with a layering of design elements inspired by its own history, " explains Matt Davis, co-founding partner at DesignAgency.
The interiors blend hardwood floors, with concrete and steel.