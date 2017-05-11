All Photos/dining/furniture : chair/floors : porcelain tile

19 Dining Room Chair Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos And Ideas

Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
Kitchen and dining pod
Dining
Dining
The new dining room is part of the open-concept great room. Porcelanosa floor tile (in 12" x 24" Town Niquel Nature) is used throughout the home’s interior to provide a soft and neutral backdrop, allowing pops of color and statement tile to shine.
The dining room.
The living and dining areas were expanded and given greater access to natural light.
IF House - Photo 04
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.
The dining area is on the backside of the fireplace and also overlooks the garden.
Eames molded plywood chairs are arranged around a round midcentury-modern dining table.
Tom Dixon's mesmerizing Melt Pendant Lamp hangs from a raised ceiling over the dining table. The dining room credenza is Jorge's original design.
The tiles are ink-jet and cold-glazed porcelain, and are meant to weather slightly over time, like wood.
In the dining area, Metropolitan side chairs by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia surround a Surf Table designed by Carlo Colombo for Zanotta.
In the dining room, a Poul Henningsen lamp hovers over a table by Philipp Mainzer for E15, surrounded by Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs. The artwork is by Maria Sanchez. The designer added a Banco kitchen by Dada with Jasper Morrison stools.
