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All Photos/dining/furniture : chair/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Chair Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
The combined kitchen and dining room, featuring two pieces of family-heirloom furniture, feel spacious thanks to a vaulted ceiling; it and the walls are clad in Douglas fir.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
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A hip ridge skylight floods the dining area with natural light, along with the wall of windows opening up to the backyard.
As part of the remodel, Hatch crafted the original facade of the 1860s cottage to serve as a central architectural feature in the encompassing new structure.
Pictured is a dining area furnished with a Bolia table and &Tradition chairs. Owners can personalize the interiors with their choice of furniture, finishes and fittings.
Woodworker Leon Lebeniste crafted the dining table in white oak to match the Maruni dining chairs.
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The ceilings are highest in the kitchen, which creates a very "active" space, says Nwankpa Gillespie, for everyone to gather around the 4-by-10-foot island. Skylights and custom angled windows usher in natural light without allowing the neighbors to see in, and draw the eye up to the angled ceiling. "I think those windows created a punctuation and rhythm to the space," says Nwankpa Gillespie.
Floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the surrounding mountains, with interesting views from every angle.
The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
A curved wall of glass opens the shared living spaces to the communal courtyard.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
Usually hidden from direct view, cove lighting provides uplighting along the edges of a room onto the ceiling.
The home was designed with special attention to midcentury modernist ideals with a focus on the use of public and private spaces, as well as the relationship between interiors and exteriors. The common living spaces are spread out perpendicular to the river which creates a strong link with the landscape.
The living room is a double-height volume filled with natural light. The furniture and housewares are by Knoll and Muuto.
Rather than adding flooring on top of the slab, the floors throughout are exposed aggregate concrete. The thick concrete slab adds thermal mass, keeping the interior temperature more consistent.
The bespoke dining table is crafted from a fallen silk oak found on the site. The large glazed doors open to the covered patio, extending the living space outside.
A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room &amp; Board.
A small dining area is located behind the living area. A plaster wall separates the dining and living space from the kitchen. The decision was made to create dividing "panels" rather than full walls to maintain a sense of openness throughout the home and to allow for the layering of the couple’s collection of objects.
Instead of concrete, the columns at the center of the home were built with local stone for a more tactile feel.
The large, double-height window at the front of the home looks into the dining area and brings light into one of the girls’ bedrooms in the basement. “The dining area is the part of the home that is pressed against the glass because the clients wanted it to be part of their community when people came over,” says architect Trevor Wallace. The edges of the otherwise square form of the surrounding timber screen have been rounded off to create a visual softness.
The house is currently being used for gatherings and corporate retreats for companies that embrace a philosophy of planetary wellness.
The kitchen, dining space and laundry area are also located on the ground level.
Inside the brightly colored home, walls of glass stretch along two sides of the lower level. The dining area features a Gather Dining Table by Jacob Plejdrup for dk3 and Wishbone dining chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn from Design Within Reach.
Integrated LEDs minimize the need for additional lighting fixtures.
The custom dining table is paired with Mars dining chairs covered in Maharam wool by Konstantin Grcic.
A custom bronze-and-aluminum dining table that MKCA co-designed with Rush Design folds down from the wall in front of the built-in banquette.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
A Minka-Lavery pendant light hangs above the dining area off the patio. On the far end of the kitchen is the broom closet.
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
Gibson built a window bench out of birch plywood and that was paired with an Ikea table and a vintage Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer in the dining nook.
The brick wall that the wine storage once occupied was patched and repaired as necessary, while still bearing marks of the past.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
A stainless steel backsplash in the kitchen matches appliances from Sub-Zero and Miele.
Intimate, wood-clad main rooms create a cohesive atmosphere.
The living and dining rooms have custom built-in cabinetry by Alula Woodworks.
The owners did not want window treatments that would obscure the views, so motorized privacy shades and insect screens were installed on the exterior. The polished concrete floor slab helps cool the home in the summer and retain heat in the winter.
Large sliding doors, corner windows, and covered decks blur the boundary between indoors and out.
The three “light mines” are “placed over the major volumes,” explains Crosson. “The aim was that they would choreograph experiences. There is one over the master bed, one over the dining and living area, and one over the annex.”
Strategic openings and skylights—such as the one above the dining room table—provide plenty of natural light throughout the day. As a result, artificial lighting is only needed at night.
Pocketed sliding doors connect the breakfast nook to the front yard, which is screened from passersby with olive trees. “Enjoying the early morning light that enters the breakfast nook is a great way to wake up while having a cup of coffee,” says Joseph.
“Public interior and exterior spaces have been arranged to enable free flow from one space to another,” says Joseph. “One can feel the total length and width of the property by standing at the heart of the home, the kitchen island.”
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
The bespoke dining table was designed by architect Belinda George and crafted using totara timber gifted by the client’s brother. It was made by the same furniture maker who was commissioned by the client’s mother to make a dining table many decades ago.
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