All Photos/dining/furniture : chair/furniture : table

2026 Dining Room Chair Table Design Photos And Ideas

In the dining room, Schindler's design combines multiple ceiling heights with a large window to direct natural light. Clerestory windows also extend around both sides of the space.
Clerestory windows along the front facade meet casement windows surrounding the dining space. Steps lead up from the main entrance to the area, which is big enough for a large table.
By introducing sliding doors into the plan, the open spaces can be divided as needed for privacy and separation.
On the ground floor, the floor joists are left raw and exposed after cleaning. The floor boards have been covered with an oil while the exterior walls are coated with a clay plaster in a light gray tone.
"It is expected that the tree will strengthen the relationship between the family and the house, as if the tree is another member of the family," says Chikamori.
The view from the children's room: the couple with their three children, two boys and a girl.
Exposed wood ceiling trusses help delineate the different spaces in the great room.
While the space remains spartan in furniture, a formal dining area holds a Zhang table and seating from Time and Style.
SPAN Architecture recast this two-level space in New York City—previously a photography studio—as a loft-like residence that is rich in materials. A blackened steel staircase, executed by general contractor Richard Kaleta, leads to the private quarters on the duplex's second floor. The walkway is composed of custom etched glass, stretched across an open atrium to below.
LA-based real estate development company Prime Five Homes sought to create a home that was clean, peaceful, and uncluttered, particularly through material choices and large, open spaces. The central atrium—a recurring element used to expand indoor/outdoor space in Prime Five Homes projects—helps lengthen the living room vertically and creates a light well that fills both the upstairs and downstairs areas with bright daylight.
The dining room faces a large glass door with views of the swimming pool and patio. An original lighting fixture hangs above the table.
The open kitchen faces a wall of above-counter windows that let in plenty of light. The dining table maintains the material palette of wood and black.
A wall clad in cypress wood accentuates the dining area, which has room for a large table.
The open-concept design of the house was created by civil engineer Francis Doucet.
The wood-slatted drop ceiling was removed in the dining area and the ceilings and beams were painted white to create a greater sense of spaciousness.
Floor-to-ceiling windows pull the outdoors in.
GEZA designed the custom dining table (which is nearly 12 feet in length) to meet the clients' desire for entertaining a large numbers of guests. A MOOOI Heracleum Endless lighting fixture hangs above.
The sculptural concrete ceiling exposes the dramatic geometry of the gabled roofs. “The main challenge that characterized this project was the realization of two roofs side by side without any interior pillars,” adds the firm.
The Living Space: Custom kitchen island and sliding doors were designed to reflect the family's Asian American background.
View of Dining Area to Backyard: The New Old Light by Kimu Design hangs in the foreground.
Nestled in Palm Springs, California, this steel post-and-beam residence—completed in 2018—is the last design by Donald Wexler. Embodying midcentury modern design, the 2,780-square-foot dwelling features floor-to-ceiling windows, an open interior layout, indoor spaces that extend outdoors, and intelligent design features.
The mixed-use gallery also includes a dining area and concealed space for laundry.
The top floor of the fort has been turned into an open-plan living room, dining area, and kitchen protected by an undulating plywood roof providing 360-degree views of the surroundings.
When asked about the curved ceiling over the new kitchen, Marway said, “Where we had sharp angles in the cutout floor plate, glass box rooflight, and underside of stairs, we decided to install gentle curves to soften the hard lines.” The pendant lights over the table are comprised of the Plumen Drop Hat Lamp Shade, and the chairs and table are by Carl Hansen.
The long kitchen table, which can comfortably sit eight, has been handcrafted from salvaged cedar. Birch and chalkboard barn doors effortlessly hide any unwanted clutter.
Expansive doors open the the kitchen up to the forest on two sides.
A small dining table is situated near the front door for city views during breakfast or dinner.
Bjorndahl hoped for a great room that would feel “curated and orchestrated, much like a tailored suit.” To achieve this goal, the team used cabinetry from Elmwood Fine Cabinetry in New Haven for the kitchen, the living room, the office, and the master bath. The home’s first floor measures approximately 1,000 square feet. The dining area features a 60-inch round table from Design Within Reach and Eames molded plywood dining chairs from Workplace Resource.
Resting gently on slender beams and posts, the original tongue-and-groove ceiling embodies the purest expression of form and function.
The triangular windows around the home's circumference are outfitted with energy-efficient glazing.
Built with a powder-coated aluminum frame and rounded armrests, the Vipp451 ($950) is available in fabric and leather upholstery in either black or cognac.
A custom dining table made by the owner is surrounded with vintage Eames chairs and topped with a vintage Louis Poulsen PH Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen. The metal sideboard is from Muji, and the paneling is original.
The homeowners wanted a multifunctional dining space conducive to alfresco meals.
Strategically placed vertical windows behind the built-in banquette usher in ample natural light to illuminate the central dining area.
The quaint eating area located off the kitchen has direct access to a serene lower-level patio.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Daylight pours into the home via floor-to-ceiling openings that face west toward the ocean.
A hidden door in the oiled oak wall panels also leads to the children’s quarters.
An additional open-plan living/dining area right off the kitchen opens to an outdoor terrace for indoor/outdoor living.
Sleek black cabinetry contrasts beautifully with the home's richly textured wood accents.
The dining room features a HAY dining table and Aelfie tapestry. In addition to outfitting the bungalow with brands, the design team also added decorative elements found at antiques markets and from Etsy.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
A rose-gold glass wall distinguishes the dining space from the living room.
Clerestory windows brighten the tall space.
“The narrow profiles and large dimensions available with LaCantina Doors are really important to helping us achieve our goals,” states principal designer John Maniscalco.
Restaurant cafe CREM, inside the center, intends to "extend the creative spirit of MÉCA to the table,
Simple furniture with glass and acrylic allow plants to shine.
An original built-in dining table and chairs that Wright designed specifically for the house divide the living space from the angular galley kitchen.
This shade has a levity about it that works well with both muted neutrals and darker colors. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Seafoam (2056-60) is a good example of a relaxing blue paint color that works well for interior and exterior walls.
The restaurant at August is run by renowned Chef Nick Bril of neighboring restaurant The Jane, and offers an internationally inspired menu with locally sourced produce and ingredients.
Open floor plan, breeze from kitchen, dining and living room areas.
Crisp, white molding in the dining room complements the richly textured hardwood floors.
The dining and living also overlook the backyard pool.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
12345...34

The modern dining room is where the universal ritual of breaking bread brings us together. The projects below showcase elegant configurations and designs that encompass chairs and tables, bars and stools, lighting, flooring, and fireplaces.