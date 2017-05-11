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All Photos/dining/furniture : chair/lighting : wall

Dining Room Chair Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the sun room dining extension, the exposed brick that was formerly on the exterior was left in place. The light fixture is custom. The Marianne Tablecloth is by Autumn Sonata and the Juniper Chair is by Sun at Six.
The combined kitchen and dining room, featuring two pieces of family-heirloom furniture, feel spacious thanks to a vaulted ceiling; it and the walls are clad in Douglas fir.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
Oak flooring runs throughout the home, creating a subdued backdrop for the aged furniture. "It really lets everything around it stand out,
The table in the kitchen dining area was crafted from leftover Douglas fir boards and the built-in bench is made from Douglas fir plywood. Ribbed white ceramic wall tile provides contrasting texture.
A glazed, sloping ceiling allows light to wash over the dining area. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We moved in before we started the work, so we got to experience the space,
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
“We’re either cooking, sitting around the bar at the island, or at the table in the living area by the fire. It’s all very, very snug,” says Onur.
As part of the remodel, Hatch crafted the original facade of the 1860s cottage to serve as a central architectural feature in the encompassing new structure.
The walls, floors, and ceilings in the studio units feature pale wood finishes.
An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
Drape various textures over dining room chairs to create cozy seating.
Usually hidden from direct view, cove lighting provides uplighting along the edges of a room onto the ceiling.
The cabins, which are available to rent on AirBnB, are outfitted with all the basic essentials needed for a private getaway.
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
The corner of the dining space features a built-in study nook with integrated lighting and storage. The bespoke joinery, along with the new windows and doors, was one of the most costly parts of the project. The newly located stair wraps around the back of the dining room.
The main dining area in The House features a simple white dining table surrounded by black-painted chairs. The generous windows flood the space with natural light.
In the Swiss village of Andermatt, Jonathan Tuckey Design reimagined a 1620 structure as a residence, rental space, and bar.
Emerald cushions from Atelier Furniture line a window seat. The wall light is also Cult Design and the side table is Hay.
Thonet chairs surround a table from Made by Morgen, and the pendant is by Cult Design. The dining room cedes to an exterior terrace.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
A water-basin skylight illuminates the core of the house—from the roof to the dining area at the heart of the ground-floor living space.
Instead of concrete, the columns at the center of the home were built with local stone for a more tactile feel.
The custom dining table is paired with Mars dining chairs covered in Maharam wool by Konstantin Grcic.
A custom bronze-and-aluminum dining table that MKCA co-designed with Rush Design folds down from the wall in front of the built-in banquette.
Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
A smaller, more casual dining space in the pantry is separated from the main dining room by a colored glass screen.
“It’s a house where the architecture has been allowed to sing—it’s on display but not in a showy way,” says co-owner Francesca Breach.
Intimate, wood-clad main rooms create a cohesive atmosphere.
Large sliding doors, corner windows, and covered decks blur the boundary between indoors and out.
The table and chairs are pieces that the client had from before. A HAT pendant light from Luke Mills hangs over the table. The dining nook is lined with custom storage created by Carter Williamson that includes a curved cutaway to echo the round table and allow for comfortable movement. The backsplash and the countertop are both cut from elegant Cararra marble slabs.
Scene Shang designed the dining room’s pendants. "They have very simple, geometric shapes inspired by Chinese lanterns, and the black-and-white palette, while influenced by traditional Chinese design, is simplified, a bit more free in shape and localized with rattan," says co-founder and designer Jessica Wong.
In the dining room, a neon fixture quoting Thomas Jefferson—"I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past"—underscores Seah’s intent. A stack of alabaster furniture and objects in the living room act as both sculpture and screen.
"We were influenced by Scandinavian style, but a white box with modern furniture would not have been right for us,” says resident Alya Shipilova.
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
Responsive sliding shade awnings shield the interior from too much sun. In seconds, the shades can be remotely closed to provide almost 100% protection from UV rays.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
The living area completely opens up to the exterior, dissolving the boundary between inside and outside. The stone flooring in the living area is from Eco Outdoor.
In the dining area, CH23 chairs by Carl Hansen &amp; Søn join a table with a Pedrali base.
The dining area features Apple Green DAX chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The interior palette is a mix of warm neutrals and vivid pops of color.
Larger models include more floor space for living, dining, or extra beds.
The TV room is located above the eat-in kitchen, which connects to a large outdoor patio on the southwest side.
“We did a lot of things for us that some clients are hesitant to do, like shou sugi ban. Our idea is that the house and materials will weather over time. They will change, but that’s part of the beauty of it,” says Maria. Here, the double wall lamps are by DCW Editions. Real Good Chairs in copper line by Blu Dot surround the wooden table by Ethnicraft.
The light-filled lobby has a vintage vibe and centers around Dóttir, an Icelandic-themed restaurant that is open for three meals a day.
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