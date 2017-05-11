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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/floors : cork

Bedroom Wall Lighting Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
The natural light and blonde flooring brighten the dark color palette of the bedding, chevron rug, and black curtains and ceiling.
The master bedroom was created by combining two existing smaller bedrooms. One side of the room is wrapped in mahogany wood while the other opens up to a private courtyard and pool. Period-appropriate Nelson sconces flank the custom, built-in motorized bed.
The glass provides lots of natural light and serene views of the surrounding greenery.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
In the master bedroom, Durell's custom-designed bed and dresser remain.
On the other side of the living room lies a warm and cozy bedroom, complete with a fireplace of its own. A wall of built-ins provides plentiful storage.
Above the bed, a custom wood valence acts as an indirect source of light that washes the wall in an ambient glow.
Custom, built-in bunk beds were constructed out of Baltic birch plywood, which stand out against the dark cork floors. Each bed includes a sconce for reading, along with built-in storage. In the bunk room, a sliding partition that opens to the adjacent catwalk adds a sense of whimsy.