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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Wall Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
The structure was conceived to avoid large timber or steel members. This was done by reducing the span of the rafters by bringing the studs in from the outer walls, creating internal "fins
Inside the studio, an unexpected pop of color awaits.
An external staircase provides access to the cabin’s interior, which boasts a similar wood-clad aesthetic.
The restaurant has already been converted for domestic use, but he<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> rearranged the layout, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">placing the master bedroom on the ground floor. </span>
Always put contingencies aside. During any renovation, it is critical to set aside money for the "what if" or emergency scenarios. For example, there might be plumbing that you didn’t anticipate needing to replace. Conventional wisdom suggests adding 15 to 20 percent to your contractor’s renovation cost to safely consider these contingencies.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
This master bedroom is located on the western side of the house, and it has a balcony that is well set up for enjoying brilliant sunset views. One of our favorite master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling is to suspend task lighting from the rafters, seen here in this desk lamp look-a-like.
In this bedroom, light fixtures suspended along a metal track can be moved and repositioned as desired for accent or task lighting.
Garapera, a tropical hardwood, is used extensively throughout the cabin, including the ceilings, floors, walls, stairs and exterior for a unified appearance.
The Monkey House is primarily built of timber and natural fibers, similar to the homes of the Indigenous Guarani community. Note the handwoven bamboo panels on the doors.
Two side terraces flank the second-floor bedroom.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
The Hunter bed and nightstands from Rove Concepts are positioned below the Leyland Sconce by Worley’s Lighting.
Workstead sconces and lighting can be seen throughout the vessel. “We added the reading lights and sconces to create a cozy atmosphere in the space,” Lyndsay says.
Oceanair blinds offer privacy in the back bedroom.
A nightstand and dresser are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee and topped with stained maple.
The bedroom showcases the cross-laminated timber logs used by Pluspuu, which have mitered edges for a softer look. The home—like all of Pluspuu’s models—features triple-glazed windows that provide insulation in a wide variety of climates.
The two bedrooms for the boys can be opened up into one large space or closed off as seen here with a bookcase wall that can be split apart or brought together.
A peek at the sun-filled bedroom.
This clean-lined home designed by Lim + Lu makes use of materials like rattan, oak, and volcanic slate to create an island vibe.
Architect Bentley Tibbs implemented space-saving techniques throughout the house, including this bunkbed niche, located upstairs at the stair landing.
Each twin bed in the bunk room over the back porch gets its own Morgan Black sconce from Crate and Barrel. The rest of the furniture was sourced by the homeowners.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
When the dining table is tucked away, the guest bed can be lowered over the banquette.
The master sleeping loft features a skylight and windows on either side of the bed that create a cross breeze.
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
The master bedroom is on the second story. It’s a private space for Craig and his wife that also incorporates a study, an en suite bath, and a walk-in wardrobe. Timber cladding gives the home’s interior a cozy feel.
The media loft features soft goods made locally by The Oriole Mill, Sew Co., and Echo View Mill. The iron work for the lofts and the side porch railings was done by Iron Maiden Studios in Asheville.
Wallpaper and floral patterns liven up another bedroom.
A swinging wall sconce adds a touch of drama and warmth to the bedroom.
Inside, the ceilings, walls, and floors are all built from mañío wood.
The architects custom designed all the beds from mañío wood.
"I tend to keep the color palette pretty simple—whites, neutrals, with some black and blues. I like to layer textures to create a space that feels clean, cozy, and calming," says Amanda. An indigo dyed blanket from Mali adds texture atop Serena & Lily bedding in the bedroom.
The light mine placed directly above the bed in the master bedroom frames views of the stars.
The bedroom is on a mezzanine level at the top of the home, and is accessed via three small steps next to the closet space. There are no curtains on the windows, and the owner wakes up with the first morning light.
The "secret room" has become a special space for the couple's grandchildren to enjoy. It is their playroom as well as a spot for special sleepovers. "I guess the short, sloped walls are a real draw for kids, like a playhouse, but with WiFi," Hixton says.
The master bedroom. The upstairs floors were all redone with reclaimed fir from another site.
The fireplace was retained, and a door was installed to provide access to the new bathroom.
The living area of this third-story suite was created by slabbing over the double-volume space of the suite below. The singular, sculptural element that makes up the handrail is typical of Studio Juju’s minimal, fluid design language.
A colorful sliding wall provides privacy and a pop of colorful pattern in the master bedroom.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
To continue home’s minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired theme, the couple purchased Plyroom bunks for their kids. The bedding is from Society of Wanderers.
In one of the bedrooms, custom bunk beds sleep three.
The master bedroom features a built-in headboard and closet made from solid walnut and walnut veneer. The black wall lamp is a replica Serge Mouille wall light.
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