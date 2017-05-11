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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Wall Lighting Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

A bespoke mirrored unit divides the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe, while disfused glass lets distributes light from the bedroom to the ensuite.
A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
The master bedroom's wall-mounted light sconces continue upward to form the curtain rods.
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
The cabin rests atop the foundation of a previous cabin on the family’s property.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
New windows and their views of the trees lend a treehouse feel to the interior, which is wrapped in wood and has heated slate floors, as well as a Jotul stove. “It's a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun, but it still has a richness that goes with the house,” says Pellegrini.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
Andy Shustykevych
In the renovation of their 1920s bungalow in Los Angeles, homeowners chose Mark Motonaga and Guy Clouse opted for Dawn Pink paint by Benjamin Moore in the main bedroom—even painting the ceiling for an enveloping effect.
A bedroom in a renovated townhouse in Harlem, New York, makes the most of a tight space with orange-tinted pink walls. Pink bedding keeps the space monochromatic but adds depth with a range of reddish tones.
A small balcony connects one of the bedrooms on the second level to the landscape.
A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The owner's 23-year old daughter sleeps ere when she visits from the West Coast. The flower painting above the bed is her childhood artwork and the blue painting is by New York City artist John Zinsser.
Whiel
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
An external staircase provides access to the cabin’s interior, which boasts a similar wood-clad aesthetic.
Master bedroom features Ingo Maurer lighting and views to north woods.
Escalante Escape bedroom/exterior
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
"We added the triangular transom to be able to see the continuation of the ceiling beams, as well as get more sunlight into the bedroom," says Azin.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The Hunter bed and nightstands from Rove Concepts are positioned below the Leyland Sconce by Worley’s Lighting.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
A nightstand and dresser are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee and topped with stained maple.
Wing-like nightstands fold up on either side of the bed that Antonio designed for himself. The headboard and trim near the floor are painted a darker blue shade than the rest of the room.
The sunny master bedroom encapsulates the couple’s minimalist, midcentury aesthetic.
Bedding gets a bold streetwear treatment in this set from Curves. The 2021 catalog was shot in a 1962 home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
The guesthouse bedroom features a large window. With the exception of the large sliding glass wall, all windows are standard sizes. “We kept to standard sizes of sheet goods and materials for the cabinetry and fireplace metal panels to help to dial in the cost without sacrificing the essence of the project,” reveals architect Hunter Gundersen.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
The two bedrooms for the boys can be opened up into one large space or closed off as seen here with a bookcase wall that can be split apart or brought together.
A peek at the sun-filled bedroom.
A custom channel-tufted headboard is offset by floating nightstands and a painterly wallpaper by Porter Teleo.
This clean-lined home designed by Lim + Lu makes use of materials like rattan, oak, and volcanic slate to create an island vibe.
The joinery throughout the home is crafted from solid American oak with a subtle white oil finish. The principal bedroom on the first floor features a bespoke headboard with built-in shelves and concealed storage. The bedside lights are the Ginger range of timber lamps by Marset.
Brit and Daniel Epperson accented the cabin’s bright white interior with dynamic black focal points and vignettes, like a towering tile fireplace facade and a cool Valchromat-and-steel kitchen.
Sconces by George Nelson for Herman Miller flank Jessy and Steve’s bed. The painting was a wedding gift.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
Life House's COVID-19 precautions include allowing guests to opt-out of housekeeping and twice-daily cleanings of the public spaces.
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