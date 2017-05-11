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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Wall Lighting Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
Cedar Grove House by HUNTERoffice bunk room
Architect Bentley Tibbs implemented space-saving techniques throughout the house, including this bunkbed niche, located upstairs at the stair landing.
To continue home’s minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired theme, the couple purchased Plyroom bunks for their kids. The bedding is from Society of Wanderers.
In one of the bedrooms, custom bunk beds sleep three.
Within the hut, the architects have utilized every inch of available space, including incorporating secret cubby holes into the children's bunkbeds.
Certain rooms have bunk beds to accommodate groups or families.
"Our conceptual approach was that of an ‘adaptive reuse,’ allowing the building to preserve its historic integrity and aesthetics while providing for the needs of modern occupants," says Balbek.
One of the bedrooms has dorm-style beds, and the other two have ensuite bathrooms that can also be accessed from the main communal living space.
Custom, built-in bunk beds were constructed out of Baltic birch plywood, which stand out against the dark cork floors. Each bed includes a sconce for reading, along with built-in storage. In the bunk room, a sliding partition that opens to the adjacent catwalk adds a sense of whimsy.
In the second bedroom, built-in bunk beds add a flair of fun, decorated with black netting.
The girls' bedroom was designed for sleepovers and contains four full-size bunk beds and a banquette with a single-size mattress, all custom-designed by ABD Studio.
Photography is by Olivier Blouin.
The Bunk Room, located on the first floor, has direct pool access. Custom built in bunk beds provide the perfect accommodations for a group of friends.
Custom bunk beds are built into one of the guest bedrooms. A circular opening is a playful addition.
Two more units are located in a petite white room with an extra bed raised high above the flooring, resting atop stacked lockers.
The bunk beds are original only repainted and treated to updated detailing.
Master Guest Suite