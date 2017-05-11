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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/floors : vinyl

Bedroom Wall Lighting Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The trailer sleeps four people, two in the rear bedroom and two in the main living space.
The couple mixed textures and patterns to create a personal and well-traveled design aesthetic in the loft-style bedroom.
To make space for the new hallway, the existing master bedroom had to be reduced in size. To make efficient use of the smaller space, BVDS Architecture designed fitted wardrobes either side and over the double bed. An existing flat ceiling was also removed to open up the space and create more volume.
The dining area converts into a double bed. Natalie Crittenden at Haversack Leather did all the upholstery.