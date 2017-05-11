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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/floors : carpet

Bedroom Wall Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
The sunny master bedroom encapsulates the couple’s minimalist, midcentury aesthetic.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
The master bedroom in this prefab passive house in the Catskills looks out onto a private, cantilevered deck. "This house for me is about contemplation," says homeowner Adrian. "You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’" A low platform bed with stacked pillows instead of a headboard helps maintain that casual feel.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
The weekend retreat is designed to accommodate large family and friend groups, with two guest bedrooms and a bunk room that sleeps 12.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
The second bedroom benefits from lots of natural light.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
Architect James H. Maul designed this home for his family in 1971. Just steps away from the beach, he’s created the space to be connected to the outdoors with wooden construction and floor-to-ceiling windows. The space exudes elements of midcentury modern aesthetic, melded with beachside cabin.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
The Share Hotels Kumu Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
To maximize space in the kids' room, Thomas used a bunk and trundle full bed that fits adults as well as children. The beds are topped with organic checked sheets from Pottery Barn Kids and alpaca teddy bears from The Little Market. A Justina Blakeney wall hangings adds a pop of texture. “I wanted the room to be kid friendly but adult appropriate—so I kept the color palette neutral and chose pieces that would work for any guest, like this cute night stand, modern book shelf, and minimalistic reading lights (the Stella Sconce by Mitzi).”
Anderson installed fans in the upstairs bedroom and incorporated operable windows for cross ventilation. In-slab hydronic heating supplements warmth provided by the winter sun.
Standard Double Room
The master bedroom has bedding from Schoolhouse and an Isaac Sconce in brass.
"Our conceptual approach was that of an ‘adaptive reuse,’ allowing the building to preserve its historic integrity and aesthetics while providing for the needs of modern occupants," says Balbek.
Exposed ceiling pipes give this bright bedroom a cool, industrial aesthetic.
An IKEA frame with custom art above it create a stylish, but understated bed.
Clerestory windows and skylights flood the bedroom with natural light, and mahogany-framed sliding doors lead to the balcony.
A peek at the second bedroom.
In addition to renovating the home's two bedrooms, Hannah and Michael added a new extension to house the master suite located in the back of the home with beautiful views of the pool.
A custom duvet in a Girard pattern covers the master bed; the sconce is original.
The sign above the bed is replicated from Dan Mazzarini's own handwriting.
The custom drapery and blankets were designed by BHDM. The colorful, customized furniture are from BluDot and Missana.
A warm and cheerful "Aloha
Each guest room follows a color scheme of contrasting primary colors.
Custom-designed carpets, drapes, furniture, bedding, and a “you are here
Exposed brick walls can be seen in the Premium King Suite, which overlooks views of Magazine Street.
The bedrooms maintain the same look as the rest of the home with the use of plywood with black accents.
The guest bedroom features custom, built-in shelving over the bed designed by ABD Studio. The bedding is a mix of vintage pillows with Coyuchi. The black and white photograph is from Olivo Barbieri.
The girls' bedroom was designed for sleepovers and contains four full-size bunk beds and a banquette with a single-size mattress, all custom-designed by ABD Studio.
The bed and side table in the master bedroom are from Loaf. In the adjacent bathroom, an antique mirror hangs above a Duravit sink. “There’s a slight Arts and Crafts feel to it,” says Marston of the house.
The revamp also comprised of reworking the layout of the master suite. However, the windows and original wood ceilings were maintained for warmth and light.
They oriented both the bedrooms towards the “window wall” to allow better light penetration to these spaces.
A variety of guest bedrooms fill the top three floors, in a configuration that closely matches the original plan of the hotel.
The top-floor bar Waydown features panoramic skyline views of the Chicago Loop.
Each room comes with a unique piece of art on letterhead stationery that's painted or hand-drawn by a student at the Chicago Art Institute.
Sleek, stylish vibes await guests in the rooms at Hotel Covington.
One of the bedrooms.
The floors of the bedrooms are all carpeted.
Simple farmhouse bedroom style.
Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
“[W]e didn’t need a huge space for our clients to live in harmony, it just needed to be a well thought out space,” says the architects. A V Leg Bed by George Nelson is a classic addition to the bedroom, along with Tolomeo wall mounted luminaires from Artermide. The artwork is from David Band.
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