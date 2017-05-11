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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/floors : terra cotta tile

Bedroom Wall Lighting Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The main bedroom with exposed water basin and bathroom
The apartment features a rug by EligoStudio for cc-tapis, lighting by Foscarini, kitchen appliances by Smeg, Vitra chairs, tableware by Bitossi, and a bed by Moroso for Diesel Living.
The master bedroom also is the only bedroom with a fireplace.
All the suites effortlessly juxtapose history and modernity.
The wood ceilings continue throughout the house. The master suite has a private patio.
The bunk beds are original only repainted and treated to updated detailing.