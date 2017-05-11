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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Wall Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A bespoke mirrored unit divides the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe, while disfused glass lets distributes light from the bedroom to the ensuite.
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
For the primary ensuite bedroom, Hylton-Daniel designed and added a small deck that connects the space to the outdoors.
A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
The cabin rests atop the foundation of a previous cabin on the family’s property.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
Custom-designed door pulls in the bedroom evoke the triangular shape of the transitional space.
Oak furnishings with simple, slim silhouettes create a feeling of spaciousness and let the views take the spotlight.
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The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
The house is designed so that all primary spaces have sweeping views of the open field.
Afternoon sunshine casts a graphic beam on the wall of the master bedroom.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
A new, linear window high up in the wall lets in light, but doesn’t call for blinds to ensure privacy. "When you're in either bedroom, you just see blue skies and palm trees," says Emily of the new window configuration. "And it’s just such a great little hack, especially if you are reconfiguring windows for basically anywhere in L.A., where you're on top of your neighbors."
A custom channel-tufted headboard is offset by floating nightstands and a painterly wallpaper by Porter Teleo.
The built-in bed features a clever dresser system and a headboard that doubles as a bookshelf.
Along the rear wall, a sunken double bed fills the corner, surrounded by custom shelving and wood paneling. Hidden single beds provide additional sleeping space for up to four adults total.
Brit and Daniel Epperson accented the cabin’s bright white interior with dynamic black focal points and vignettes, like a towering tile fireplace facade and a cool Valchromat-and-steel kitchen.
The Edward Bed & Breakfast provides breakfast for cabin campers.
When booking, you can select a queen or twin beds for sleeping arrangements.
Designed by Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, this house is located in the outer region of the Stockholm archipelago. To keep expenses low, the architects opted for a simple gabled design and simple materials—the sheet metal facade and OSB walls within, for instance.
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
A ladder in one of the maisonette bedrooms leads to a sleeping loft. “Eventually the new larch will mellow, and the distinction between old and new will be harder to see,” says Tuckey.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
Lauren and Holt Williamson of Cedar & Oak Homes designed and built a 200-square-foot tiny home in the backyard of their Austin, Texas, home.
The husband-and-wife team behind Cedar & Oak Homes dream up a chic, multipurpose ADU.
The master bedroom has an ensuite bath set behind a curtain.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
Descience Lab also crafted standalone furniture pieces to complement the overall scheme.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
The Nest storage bed from DWR provides even more storage space.
In total, the home features three bedrooms, two of which are tucked underneath the loft. The master bedroom, shown here, is located at the back of the cabin.
Three anchoring points secure the wide span of the edge beam running along the front of the mezzanine to the ceiling, allowing the sides to be left open.
The most intimate and restricted area of the apartment is the bedroom on the new mezzanine floor. Over 100 recycled plywood lids were used as cladding in the downstairs studio—the wall of which continues into the bedroom—and for the bedroom floor.
Pickens recommends searching for textural pieces in flea markets for accents or furniture.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
"We transformed the space into what a high end Upper West Side Apartment should be." — Christine Stucker
Veal and Stewart often create custom lighting and furniture pieces for their clients.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
This bedroom in the night pavilion sits in a sunken, white ash "vessel" below a minimalist white wooden volume, creating a sense of refuge.
Herringbone-patterned oak floors continue into the two bedrooms.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
Following the house-within-a-house concept, this playful playhouse-like addition features an all-plywood interior.
The loft area accommodates a small or large-size bed and is flooded with plenty of sunlight.
Loft Bedroom
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
Metal sconces flank a round mirror above the bed in the mater bedroom, where a blue-painted wall adds interest.
A view to one of the pine staircases from the front bedroom.
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