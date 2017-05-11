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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/lighting : floor

Bedroom Wall Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
One of the serene bedrooms, where outdoor views are precisely framed.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
Oversized windows forge a connection with downtown Detroit.
The house has three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.
Bedroom details.
The upper level is devoted to the oversized master suite.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The choice of colors and materials work together to create a bright, cheerful, and romantic atmosphere.
Master Bedroom
A warm and cheerful "Aloha
Custom-designed carpets, drapes, furniture, bedding, and a “you are here
To the south of the "great room" is a spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed.
Inside, Metropolitan armchairs by B&amp;B Italia and Artek stools flank a Morsø stove. The Flor rug tiles are arranged in a custom pattern.
Exposed brick walls can be seen in the Premium King Suite, which overlooks views of Magazine Street.
Saunders retained the old house’s original, narrow staircase, which leads up from the first to the second level.
The architects designated one section for the common areas, and the other for the two bedrooms, dressing room, and bathroom.
It’s hard to take your eyes and mind off the Statue of Liberty, considering the current political landscape, but there’s also a bird's-eye view of the park’s voluminous tree tops. We forced ourselves to leave the comfort of our room and wander in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where we discovered Anish Kapoor’s public art installation titled Descension. The artwork is a thing of great beauty and strength that took our minds right back to political chaos. But we kept walking until we found Jane’s Carousel and witnessed a diverse sea of beaming toddler faces going around and around on brilliant and fantastic animals—a hope-restoring site.
Master Guest Suite
Master Bedroom