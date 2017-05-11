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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Wall Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A bespoke mirrored unit divides the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe, while disfused glass lets distributes light from the bedroom to the ensuite.
Andy Shustykevych
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
Master bedroom features Ingo Maurer lighting and views to north woods.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
Oceanair blinds offer privacy in the back bedroom.
A nightstand and dresser are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee and topped with stained maple.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
The guesthouse bedroom features a large window. With the exception of the large sliding glass wall, all windows are standard sizes. “We kept to standard sizes of sheet goods and materials for the cabinetry and fireplace metal panels to help to dial in the cost without sacrificing the essence of the project,” reveals architect Hunter Gundersen.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
A peek at the sun-filled bedroom.
The joinery throughout the home is crafted from solid American oak with a subtle white oil finish. The principal bedroom on the first floor features a bespoke headboard with built-in shelves and concealed storage. The bedside lights are the Ginger range of timber lamps by Marset.
Guest rooms feature bespoke millwork, made with Colombian oak with raffia detailing. Vintage rugs come from Revival Rugs, textiles are Naturtex Espana, and the bedside sconce shades feature a flora print fabric from House of Hackney.
The master sleeping loft features a skylight and windows on either side of the bed that create a cross breeze.
In the master bedroom, the designers reupholstered the West Elm headboard with a Hot Coral fabric from their collection. The bedside table was crafted by a local artisan.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
The couple mixed textures and patterns to create a personal and well-traveled design aesthetic in the loft-style bedroom.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
The master bedroom. The upstairs floors were all redone with reclaimed fir from another site.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
To make space for the new hallway, the existing master bedroom had to be reduced in size. To make efficient use of the smaller space, BVDS Architecture designed fitted wardrobes either side and over the double bed. An existing flat ceiling was also removed to open up the space and create more volume.
The master features a Haiti Home headboard, West Elm side tables, TRNK light, Parachute linens, and a Block Shop Textiles throw.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The reclaimed timber flooring was also used on the ceiling of the master bedroom, where it’s painted white to brighten the space. The single window in the bedroom provides natural light for the private spaces.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
This dynamic duo traveled to some of the world’s most beautiful places while running a successful creative business from the road. Having recently completed their second DIY conversion, Lexi and Cody continue to embrace the trials, tribulations, and joys of van life, giving the concept of an “open office” a whole new meaning.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
One of five bedrooms in the mains residence, the master bedroom features custom-designed furniture and a wrap-around glass walls. The numerous bedrooms make the property attractive for use as a vacation rental.
The master bedroom also is the only bedroom with a fireplace.
Herringbone-patterned oak floors continue into the two bedrooms.
A view to one of the pine staircases from the front bedroom.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
Karen and Stephen made their bed using wood from an old weathered deck. A quilt by Karen hangs above it. The wall lamps are by Artemide, the bedcover is from North Shore Linens, and the antique bench is from China.
Steps from the bed is a private balcony, providing a cozy spot to soak up the tranquil setting.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
A peek at one of the two bedrooms.
In the master bedroom, a pair of DCW Mantis sconces are positioned between the traditional molding, which mimics what’s found on the lower floor. The paint color is Benjamin Moore Alaskan Husky custom mix, and the quilt is from Hay. The side chair is an Urban Outfitters find.
A peek inside the light-filled guest room.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
Master bedroom
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
Master bedroom
Master bedroom
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
The bedroom is airy but cozy. Wrinkly sheets are a “problem” that Hartley gives “zero care units” about. Adding a pop of color is a plum-hued pillow from Motif Pillows on Etsy.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel's rooms have a variety of interior layouts, and may include bunk beds or traditional Tatami straw floor coverings.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The framed view from the bed in the master suite, which was intended as a "private belvedere" for the owners.
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