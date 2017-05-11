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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall/furniture : rockers

Bedroom Wall Lighting Rockers Design Photos and Ideas

The sunny master bedroom encapsulates the couple’s minimalist, midcentury aesthetic.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.