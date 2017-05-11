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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A bespoke mirrored unit divides the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe, while disfused glass lets distributes light from the bedroom to the ensuite.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The sleeping area, outfitted with a California king-size bed with a built-in headboard made from Baltic birch, showcases expansive views of the mountain landscape, connecting guests to nature.
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
In the bedroom, a party wall is a backdrop for the bed, and there’s a generous walk-in closet on the other side of it.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spartan, with just a bed and an antique wardrobe. The former studio’s rough walls and ceiling were left uncovered and painted white.
When the sliding wood door is pulled shut, the children's and the parents' bedrooms on the second level maintain complete privacy.
The two second-level bedrooms are separated by a sliding wood door that sections the children's room from the parents' room. A small glass staircase in the parents' room ascends to a balcony and helps flood the space with natural light.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.
To bring the outside in, walls of glass were added in places like the kitchen and master bedroom with the help of a company called Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
The new primary bedroom is still petite, but the high ceilings give it an airy feel.
The master bedroom features a neutral palette rich in textures that are accentuated by natural light throughout the day.
While housed in the semi-basement level, the bedroom is illuminated with ample natural light.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
Susan Lankford created a custom headboard in Romo fabric for the primary bedroom, to accompany a custom bed. A Parachilna pendant and vintage lounge chair are on the far end of the room.
A Murphy bed folds down from the custom cabinetry, so as to save space when it’s not in use.
A series of skylights flood the interior with natural light.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
The bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and built-in wood shelving.
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
In the main bedroom, the large upper windows connect the interior to a third-floor roof deck.
Lauren and Holt Williamson of Cedar & Oak Homes designed and built a 200-square-foot studio in their backyard in Austin, Texas.
The bedroom closets are painted in soft colors—Dulux Shetland Lace and Lama—to create what Litera describes as “special, warm moments” that add a sense of comfort and closeness to the lofty spaces.
The second bedroom peaks at seven feet, so even adults can stand straight up in the lofted room. "It’s been really fun for our friends that have kids because they can have their own space," says Lauren. It also doubles as a studio and workspace.
The main bedroom suffered from lack of light, and the stairs were semi-exposed, which was strange. The team enlarged the windows and decided to keep the drywall here for better soundproofing. "Tongue-and-groove tends to have cracks and openings, so this keeps it more private and insulated," says Lauren.
The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
White oak casework compliments the master suite.
The second bedroom features bunk beds that allow the cabin to accommodate extended family holidays and gatherings.
The master bedroom has been designed so that the doors can be left open for the children at night without compromising privacy. To facilitate this, a series of nightlights integrated into the hall lead the way from the childrens’ bedrooms in the basement level to the master bedroom. In the bedroom Peled Soffitto lights from Viabizzuno make it easy for one of the couple to read while the other sleeps.
The elevated bedroom in The Sapling accesses a loft area.
The primary bedroom faces the sea and has direct access to the large deck.
The furniture mix continues in here, with a Target headboard flanked by 1960s bedside tables.
Two covered aeries located off of the living room and the master suite (pictured) provide the client with a generous outdoor living space, rain or shine.
The brick was painted to create a more soothing backdrop for relaxing, while still maintaining the textural qualities. “We wanted to make the bedrooms sanctuaries where you can leave the bustle of the city and the High Line, and really feel comfortable,” says Raj.
The new bedroom overlooks the outdoor terrace and the High Line. In its previous location, the bedroom only had a light well for natural illumination.
A view of the master bedroom with the balcony in the background. The paper lampshade is from Amazon, and the wool rug is from John Lewis.
A Murphy bed folds up for additional living space, and sliders provide access to the deck.
The nursery on the first floor is situated directly above the guest bedroom on the ground floor. The two bathrooms are also stacked to allow for efficient structural, mechanical, and plumbing systems.
The second bedroom has an adjacent bathroom.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
A pared-back scheme gives this room its nickname: the "Zen Room."
The master bedroom centers a bed frame by Floyd and a vintage rug.
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