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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
While five of the 11 suites are located on the ground floor, the other six are housed on the upper level and include private balconies.
Master bedroom features Ingo Maurer lighting and views to north woods.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
Oceanair blinds offer privacy in the back bedroom.
The couple’s children, who are in their thirties, often come to stay. The lower-floor bedroom beneath the library is used for their visits.
The second bedroom peaks at seven feet, so even adults can stand straight up in the lofted room. "It’s been really fun for our friends that have kids because they can have their own space," says Lauren. It also doubles as a studio and workspace.
Although the Lew House is over 60 years old, it’s been remarkably well preserved. Midcentury modern details like warm colors and platform beds can be found throughout the home.
A look at one of the two bedrooms for the boys that’s located in a large shared space.
A citrus tree sits right outside double doors in the bedroom.
The new bedroom overlooks the outdoor terrace and the High Line. In its previous location, the bedroom only had a light well for natural illumination.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
The firm designed a shape-shifting unit made up of several modules to maximize storage and flexibility. “It takes around two minutes to assemble or disassemble from the main modes,” says studio director Anna Parker.
A look at one of the home’s three bedrooms.
In total, the residence offers three bedrooms. The master suite offers a large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The master suite has a northerly aspect through staggered windows that cleverly frame or obstruct views. This is the most private of the three pavilions.
The bedrooms can also open to the back courtyard. Wood floors are a warmer material in the bedroom and sync with the restored wood on the ceiling.
The inbuilt storage in the master bedroom includes a hidden make-up table. When it is set up, the edge of the bed can be used as a seat.
The son's bedroom features a timber platform that is used both as storage and a seat for the desk. The bed sits on the back of this platform and has views over the surrounding landscape.
The master bedroom features smart bespoke storage solutions, including a wardrobe, bedside table, shelving, drawers and a make-up table.
A custom-made Nichetto bed by De La Espada sits beside a leather chair by Amber Lewis in the master bedroom. A "Juicy Jute Grasscloth" wall covering by Phillip Jeffries adds more dimension to the blue room, which Becky enjoyed making slightly darker from the other spaces.
In the master bedroom, a clerestory window facilitates privacy and plenty of soft natural light.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
The tranquil master suite features a custom bed by Ancerl Studio and custom black marble cube nightstands. The brown leather bench is from Elte Mkt, and the rug is from West Elm.
The large master bedroom boasts soaring tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings and oversized glass sliding doors.
Herringbone-patterned oak floors continue into the two bedrooms.
Another of the bedrooms. The numerous windows allow natural light to seep into every corner of the home.
Upstairs are four similarly sized bedrooms, one at each corner of the home.
A full-floor master suite occupies the next level up from the living areas. The space is complete with a restored fireplace and bench along the large bay window.
The loft bedroom over the kitchen includes a small reading loft of its own.
The wood-beamed ceilings continue into the bedrooms, which overlook the quiet yard. New carpeting adds a fresh feeling to the spaces.
A look inside one of the two bedrooms in one of the units.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
The King Desaspada Hebpurn bed from UrbanSpace Interiors features two zodiac pillows from Marfa—a Gemini for him and a Scorpio for her. The side tables are also from UrbanSpace Interiors. The pendant in blackened brass is from Allied Maker, and the rug is a vintage Herki Runner from Black Sheep Unique.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
A peek at one of the two bedrooms.
The master bedroom features sliding glass doors which provide direct access to the backyard pool.
Master bedroom
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
This is the original master bedroom. The teak barn door is similar to the one in the new master bedroom.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
The master bedroom.
The bedroom maintains the simple palette with windows fabricated by the homeowner and Brazilian walnut flooring.
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
The master bedroom has a wall of windows trimmed with wood.
The house has three bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms, plus a powder room.
A glass door in the master bedroom opens to a small terrace.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
The serene master bedroom has a strong indoor/outdoor connection.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
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