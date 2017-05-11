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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling/floors : ceramic tile

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Andy Shustykevych
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
Atelier du Pont crafted the mix of different headboards—look out for the built-in nightstands— for the bedrooms.
The home has a very strong indoor-outdoor connection and all the bedrooms open to the outdoors.
The large master bedroom boasts soaring tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings and oversized glass sliding doors.
The glossy tile extends into the en suite bathroom.
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.
Ocotillo Suite is split level with one king bed, one queen bed, a living room and fireplace, and bathroom.
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
This midcentury bedroom employs a period piece for a ceiling light: the Artemis maple ceiling fan with an incorporated LED light honors the period with organic, undulating forms.
The Bedroom At the southern side of Hong Kong, we have recently designed an apartment facing the Aberdeen Harbour with a beautiful mountain view. The apartment is designed to lengthen the horizontal experience with long timber cabinet wall and a mix of grey marble and texture wall, and introducing a airy flow to the interior that merges with the surrounding scenery. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
Designed in an architectural style that was popular in the Miami Beach area in the 1950s, the hotel—with its rattan chairs and soothing aquamarine palette—is a pared-down, retro-inspired jungle oasis. All the floor tiles were designed by Haag who had them custom-made in Guadalajara with Mooma Mosaicos. The walls in the guest rooms were made with local sand mixed with white cement. A type of local limestone, known as Mayan stone, was used for the feature wall at the back of the bar. A water bio-digester treatment plant was incorporated so that water can be treated on-site and used for watering the lush gardens surrounding the property.
Creueta House-Master bedroom.
Master bedroom