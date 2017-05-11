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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling/floors : plywood

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

design based on Dom van der Laan's harmonious series of proportions
once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded
inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed
before & after
The master bedroom features a fully glazed wall that opens up to the lush courtyard, extending the living space outside. Storage is concealed behind full-height timber doors.
Small storage nooks are built into the walls beside the beds, avoiding the need for bedside tables.
Integrated storage shelves are located over the foot of the bed. The integrated panel controls the LED lights and heater, and also has USB and 12V charging outlets. The trailer garners power from a 100W solar charging system.
The interior is enclosed in pine plywood with black, perforated leather accents. Wall insulation maxes out at 8.2 inches in order to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
Wardrobe storage flanks either side of the built-in bed.