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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
The warm material palette extends to Berryman’s bedroom. Like the rest of the apartment, it features work by New York designers, including a custom wood bed by Asher Israelow and a Table Light desk lamp by Lindsey Adelman.
With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
The new primary bedroom is still petite, but the high ceilings give it an airy feel.
The pop out box window in the bedroom overlooks the garden below.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
A Murphy bed folds down from the custom cabinetry, so as to save space when it’s not in use.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
In the main bedroom, the large upper windows connect the interior to a third-floor roof deck.
The kids’ bedrooms both feature en suite baths and ladders that lead to a loft space that functions as a private living area.
The bedroom closets are painted in soft colors—Dulux Shetland Lace and Lama—to create what Litera describes as “special, warm moments” that add a sense of comfort and closeness to the lofty spaces.
The guesthouse bedroom features a large window. With the exception of the large sliding glass wall, all windows are standard sizes. “We kept to standard sizes of sheet goods and materials for the cabinetry and fireplace metal panels to help to dial in the cost without sacrificing the essence of the project,” reveals architect Hunter Gundersen.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
Slatted doors allow natural light through while still affording privacy in the second bedroom.
A window in the principal bedroom. “The relationship between interior and exterior is observant, contemplative, and subtle, due to the windows that frame the view,” says architect Benjamin Iborra Wicksteed. “We approached these window frames like hanging up paintings—although instead of art, it’s views of nature.”
The fifth-floor kid’s bedroom is made to feel more cozy with wood flooring and folding wooden screens, the latter of which facilitate privacy or connection to the main spaces.
The ground floor features four bedrooms and two bunk rooms. “They’re the smallest bedrooms we’ve ever made,” says architect Tom Knezic. “They’re meant to be a bit like cabins on a ship—just room for a bed and a place to put your personal things.” All the bedrooms are interchangeable, and have small windows that look out over the forest. “We had to convince my mum about that because there’s always that idea of having a lake view from the master suite,” says Knezic. “But, if you want to enjoy the view you come up to the living area.”
The primary bedroom faces the sea and has direct access to the large deck.
“I love to use different window shapes to frame views in different and unexpected ways to create interest and provide a unique experience to a particular space,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “For example, the corner window in the upstairs bedroom, with a deep boxed reveal above the study bench, is completely different from the principal bedroom with a huge picture window—yet both frame quiet views of the treetops. I believe it gives a room identity and forms what I hope are joyful memories.”
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
The master sleeping loft features a skylight and windows on either side of the bed that create a cross breeze.
Anacapa Architecture and Geremia Design have joined forces for an Airstream campground that’s both rugged and refined.
Notel's Airstream suites come fully equipped with sleek designs and modern amenities.
In the basement of a Sag Harbor A-frame, Edgar Papazian installed light-colored walls and structural-grade OSB floors. “It’s derisively called ‘snot board’ in the industry,” he notes. “But, it is a durable, visually pleasing solution that has aged very well.”
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
The brick was painted to create a more soothing backdrop for relaxing, while still maintaining the textural qualities. “We wanted to make the bedrooms sanctuaries where you can leave the bustle of the city and the High Line, and really feel comfortable,” says Raj.
The guest bedroom/study is located in the front wing of the home, next to the master bedroom. It overlooks the courtyard through a large window. Every room of the house is naturally ventilated, and the bedrooms all include ceiling fans to aid air movement.
A Murphy bed folds up for additional living space, and sliders provide access to the deck.
When the blinds are open, the glazed walls in the master bedroom frame the sculptural pine tree in the atrium below. A white oak feature wall references the bespoke joinery throughout the home.
The cabin bedrooms feature skylights above the bed so that guests can watch the stars and tree canopy as they fall asleep and wake up. The bedrooms also have large floor-to-ceiling glazed doors that lead to a small timber deck with a built-in wood-fired cedar hot tub.
Large, glazed doors and windows on two sides of the master bedroom in the main house bring views of the coastline inside and flood the space with natural light.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
The master bedroom features a fully glazed wall that opens up to the lush courtyard, extending the living space outside. Storage is concealed behind full-height timber doors.
To save on budget, many of the existing appliances—including the washing machine and dishwasher—were kept and used in the new build-out. The hallway doubles as a functional space, with storage, laundry, and a fridge.
“I wanted to make this feel like home to the client, so a lot of the final touches were brought in to be specific for the client and their children,” says designer Matthew Welsh Weinberger. “The bunk curtains were sewn with fabric picked by the client and colors based on their children’s whimsical personalities.”
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
Done right, a mattress placed on the floor or a low-lying bed frame has an irresistible cool factor.
The master bedroom gazes upon a rolling lawn and lush pine trees. One of many patio spaces can be seen across the grass.
Although there are gathering areas and fluid spaces throughout the home, there are also intimate nooks, such as window seats in the bedrooms.
The master bedroom suite, located at the end of the sleeping wing, features a private deck with views to the east.
The twins’ loft bedroom features a Scott Rug by Wallace + Sewell, and an ILOT stool by Amaury Poudray for Ligne Roset.
A window in the garden-level master bedroom was enlarged, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the room. The built-in closets feature IKEA PAX components with custom fronts in matte white to match the walls.
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