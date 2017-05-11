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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling/floors : carpet

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

One of the guest rooms, with large windows overlooking the front yard.
“I love to use different window shapes to frame views in different and unexpected ways to create interest and provide a unique experience to a particular space,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “For example, the corner window in the upstairs bedroom, with a deep boxed reveal above the study bench, is completely different from the principal bedroom with a huge picture window—yet both frame quiet views of the treetops. I believe it gives a room identity and forms what I hope are joyful memories.”
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
Notel's Airstream suites come fully equipped with sleek designs and modern amenities.
The pine ceiling was removed, and wall-to-wall carpeting installed underneath a Rejuvenation bed. A former built-in home office in the adjacent hallway was retrofitted to accommodate a row of closets.
Although there are gathering areas and fluid spaces throughout the home, there are also intimate nooks, such as window seats in the bedrooms.
The master bedroom suite, located at the end of the sleeping wing, features a private deck with views to the east.
The twins’ loft bedroom features a Scott Rug by Wallace + Sewell, and an ILOT stool by Amaury Poudray for Ligne Roset.
Inside, the punched window opening provides the perfect location for a cozy window seat complete with built-in storage. By infusing the original home with natural light and modern touches, Wellard Architects were able to harmonize it with the more contemporary addition.
In total, the residence offers three bedrooms. The master suite offers a large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet.
The cabin has three bedrooms. The main bedroom was brightened up with a new coat of white paint and is furnished with Schoolhouse Electric sconces, the Nelson Bubble Lamp from Design Within Reach, and linens from CB2.
All the bunk beds feature privacy curtains and personal hanging storage bags from Revive Upholstery.
Featherstone Young custom-designed the bedroom’s headboard, wall panelling, and shelving, which are made from iroko, cedar planks, and painted MDF. An old chair and a painted box from India decorate the room.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
A look at one of the home's two bedrooms, complete with a built-in desk. The custom cabinets beneath the windows were designed low enough not to distract from the captivating views.
The second bedroom is located beneath the A-frame’s apex. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the nook is a cozy yet bright place to start and end each day.
McCrae House 1
The second bedroom features a built-in bookshelf which was added during the renovation.
Brass, orange, and deep brown tones continue in the bedroom.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
The wood-beamed ceilings continue into the bedrooms, which overlook the quiet yard. New carpeting adds a fresh feeling to the spaces.
The master suite is located just off the living room and features electronic blackout shades.
A spacious guest suite sits on the opposite side of the living room. The layout provides plenty of privacy for both bedrooms.
There are four bedrooms in total. All of which are standard Eichler bedroom size.
A standard king guest room has a welcoming retro vibe thanks to exposed brick and a headboard fashioned from an old church pew.
Another bedroom with green walls and a blue bed features a closet with sliding doors that match the color palette of the bedroom door.
Each bedroom has colored wainscotting but is otherwise minimally furnished, aside from a boldly colored bed and other simple furniture.
The master suite is located in a corner of the home and features floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
The master bedroom has a wall of windows trimmed with wood.
The house has three bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms, plus a powder room.
One of the other four bedrooms.
Bathed in light from the rising sun, the bedroom includes a wall of built-in closets. The nightstand is a fold-down wall panel.
Silvery blue woven vinyl flooring continues from the living room to the bedroom. “[It] gives a contemporary reference to the traditional tatami straw flooring and brings a softness to the space,” adds Chen.
The master bedroom has a Japanese vibe thanks to shoji screens, which slide to reveal the home's hidden highlight.
The masterfully designed floor plan separates the public and private space. Almost every room opens to the outdoors.
A second bedroom has built-in shelving and direct access to the Zen garden.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
"We wanted to create a bohemian feel in the bedroom and the loft spaces,
The master suite also boasts breathtaking views and sliding doors which lead out to a small terrace.
A Diamond chair by Harry Bertoia for Knoll sits in the guest bedroom.
A guest bedroom in the main house.
The master bedroom interior is finished with cherry wood.
A sleek ceiling fan and matching accent lights blend into the dark wooden background in this tropical hideaway.
The bright and airy master bedroom features expansive glazing and has a high ceiling with exposed beams.
The popcorn ceiling was replaced, textured, and painted while new base boards and crown moulding were put in. New paint, windows, and carpet modernize the room.
The master bedroom
The second master bedroom, which also has courtyard access.
There are two master suites, both of which feature stand-alone tubs and walk-in showers.
A Series 600 sliding glass door from Western Window Systems was installed between the master suite and its outdoor patio, which has expansive views of Minneapolis’ Bde Maka Ska.
The extension’s cantilevered upper level orientates the master bedroom toward the city skyline.
Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom Robes
Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom
Canny 'The New' Boy's Bedroom
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