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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling/floors : marble

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The pop out box window in the bedroom overlooks the garden below.
The master bedroom faces walls of glazing that frame tropical views. The bedroom connects to the master bath with a double vanity as well as a spacious walk-in closet in a separate room. The floors are Galala marble.
Master bedroom
The bathtub splits from the bathroom and is separately located in the middle, diverting the circulation around it.
Bedroom