Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling/floors : porcelain tile

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Entrance
One of the home's spacious bedrooms.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
A look inside the larger of the two bedrooms. The leftmost door opens up to a wraparound outdoor balcony, while the door to the right conceals the washer/dryer unit.
Master bedroom
The spacious master bedroom enjoys plentiful light and direct access to the backyard.
Storage abounds in the main floor master bedroom.
The master bedroom has French doors which lead to the outside.
The second bedroom has been converted into a nursery.
Master bedroom opened up to the patio and yard beyond