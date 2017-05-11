Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling/floors : dark hardwood

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
concrete tectonic
relationships
concrete
Although the Lew House is over 60 years old, it’s been remarkably well preserved. Midcentury modern details like warm colors and platform beds can be found throughout the home.
Guest rooms feature bespoke millwork, made with Colombian oak with raffia detailing. Vintage rugs come from Revival Rugs, textiles are Naturtex Espana, and the bedside sconce shades feature a flora print fabric from House of Hackney.
Watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of your warm bed at Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland. Designed by the Estonian company ÖÖD Homes, the two 200-square-foot prefab cabins are thoughtfully made for small-space living. Each has a bedroom, living room, bathroom, and kitchen.
The intimacy of Casa Santísimo is exemplified in the bedroom—JJRR Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma installed warm wood walls to contrast with the serene forest views.
A look at one of the two bedrooms. The flat also offers one full bathroom.
The cabinet has an antique look, but it was designed and painted by Zachary.
Covering all four walls and the ceiling in Kravet’s Medlar-Mandarin wallpaper achieved the cozy look they sought. The ceiling light is an Edmund pendant from Lostine.
The wall color in the bedroom, which carries over from the main living area, is a mix of four Sherwin-Williams paints.
The top floor, where the master bedroom is located, incorporates south- and north-facing clerestory windows to bring additional natural light to the interior.
The faux-shiplap look continues into the sleeping quarters.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
A custom-made Nichetto bed by De La Espada sits beside a leather chair by Amber Lewis in the master bedroom. A "Juicy Jute Grasscloth" wall covering by Phillip Jeffries adds more dimension to the blue room, which Becky enjoyed making slightly darker from the other spaces.
The bright and airy master suite features a large walk-in closet, as well as a private sun deck.
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
Another of the bedrooms. The numerous windows allow natural light to seep into every corner of the home.
Upstairs are four similarly sized bedrooms, one at each corner of the home.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
Sliding doors allow each of the two bedrooms to have direct access to the backyard patio.
Tent suites are similar in tone to the Airstreams, but offer a more outdoorsy glamping experience. The central pendant light is by In Common With.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The lofted main sleeping area remains brightly lit and open to the outdoors with its skylight and clerestory windows on either side, offsetting the dark wood finish of the ceiling cladding.
The master bedroom also has a full, en-suite bath.
"It's okay to be bold," Henderson says of the indigo-hued bedroom. "I’m still under the impression that almost everyone loves blue, so I think this is not only okay to do, but actually something that can really add value." The color is French Beret from Benjamin Moore.
The bedroom is airy but cozy. Wrinkly sheets are a “problem” that Hartley gives “zero care units” about. Adding a pop of color is a plum-hued pillow from Motif Pillows on Etsy.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
A guest bedroom.
Giovanna de Uzin Fontecha relaxes in the master bedroom on a Leaf chaise by Claesson-Koivisto-Rune for Living Divani.
The existing footprint and scale of spaces was reworked to suit the clients’ specific needs. This included converting the indoor pool pavilion, which wasn’t in use, into a spacious and light-filled master bedroom suite.
An IKEA bed is layered with cozy textiles in the guest bedroom.
The master bedroom overlooks views of the water and beach through continuous glazing.
The former master bedroom was turned into a room for Carolla's daughter.
An addition built by the former owners was gut renovated and transformed into a new master suite with hardwood floors.
Bedroom with ocean views
Teaberry Bridge and Master Bedroom
Floor to ceiling and wall to wall glass frames the view through a private deck.
The master bedroom connects to the outside effortlessly.
The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Planked with reclaimed wood and awash in a muted color palette with pops of navy, black and white, the King rooms invoke Scandinavian design energized by the hotel’s backcountry.
The bed was designed by Francine and fabricated by Duarte Brothers in New York. It's made of Kirei Board, a sorghum plywood that's sustainable and non-toxin-emitting.
Within each bedroom, the architecture acts as a frame to the landscape beyond. The opening picture faces east towards the land and water conservation project across the street; it is 10' h x 15' w.
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
An architect couple uses multifunctional furniture and a hydraulic Murphy bed with secret compartments to keep the exterior walls uncluttered and achieve a clean and lean look in their 650-square-foot Chelsea apartment.
Corner Bedroom
Master Bedroom
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Bedroom
Master Suite + Hall - bed: Alias, Rift-cut white oak, full-height, honeycomb panels and doors: hand wire brushed, stained, sealed, sanded, glazed, sanded and top-coated
12