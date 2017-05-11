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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling/furniture : shelves

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
Andy Shustykevych
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
When the sliding wood door is pulled shut, the children's and the parents' bedrooms on the second level maintain complete privacy.
The two second-level bedrooms are separated by a sliding wood door that sections the children's room from the parents' room. A small glass staircase in the parents' room ascends to a balcony and helps flood the space with natural light.
To bring the outside in, walls of glass were added in places like the kitchen and master bedroom with the help of a company called Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors.
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
Recessed lighting is a great bedroom lighting idea for a low ceiling, as shown in this cozy sleeping loft with a double bed.
The angular geometry of the home’s front facade is interrupted by a compact writing desk, efficiently tucked away in the corner of the main bedroom. One of many flexible spaces, this nook provides a cozy and autonomous work zone, removed spatially from the loft and office. An Edge Brass Arch Floor Mirror from Crate and Barrel, Vitra Wiggle Stool, and CB2 desk lamp help to make the space warm and inviting.
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Custom walnut millwork, courtesy of Brininstool + Lynch, provides a crafted, minimalist touch in the bedroom that overlooks the pool.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
Although the Lew House is over 60 years old, it’s been remarkably well preserved. Midcentury modern details like warm colors and platform beds can be found throughout the home.
Childrens' bedroom on the second floor
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
A wood-clad book nook and pine beams and flooring lend warmth and texture in The Live Oak tree house.
“I love to use different window shapes to frame views in different and unexpected ways to create interest and provide a unique experience to a particular space,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “For example, the corner window in the upstairs bedroom, with a deep boxed reveal above the study bench, is completely different from the principal bedroom with a huge picture window—yet both frame quiet views of the treetops. I believe it gives a room identity and forms what I hope are joyful memories.”
Watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of your warm bed at Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland. Designed by the Estonian company ÖÖD Homes, the two 200-square-foot prefab cabins are thoughtfully made for small-space living. Each has a bedroom, living room, bathroom, and kitchen.
A look at one of the two bedrooms. The flat also offers one full bathroom.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
In the basement of a Sag Harbor A-frame, Edgar Papazian installed light-colored walls and structural-grade OSB floors. “It’s derisively called ‘snot board’ in the industry,” he notes. “But, it is a durable, visually pleasing solution that has aged very well.”
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
The master bedroom features an original pressed-metal ceiling that was restored. It opens out onto a large balcony, which is typical of Sydney terrace houses. A bespoke hoop-pine plywood joinery unit creates ample storage and offers space for a separate dressing room behind the bed.
A Murphy bed folds up for additional living space, and sliders provide access to the deck.
The second bedroom has an adjacent bathroom.
Jules has been taking mornings a bit slower, allowing herself some extra sleep in her cozy West Elm bed and Parachute bedding. Above, handmade honeycomb shelves bring more of the outdoors in with some cascading plants.
The firm designed a shape-shifting unit made up of several modules to maximize storage and flexibility. “It takes around two minutes to assemble or disassemble from the main modes,” says studio director Anna Parker.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
Done right, a mattress placed on the floor or a low-lying bed frame has an irresistible cool factor.
It was necessary to step the floor in the loft bedroom up to provide head height for the new hallway on the first floor. This provided the perfect space for the toy shelves and the wardrobe.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
A roof window in the loft bedroom is located seamlessly next to the wall to allow light to bounce directly off a surface. "It’s a bit like the effect of an infinity pool," says Bradley. "Instead of water, it's sky, and instead of being on the horizontal plane, it’s on the vertical."
Although the loft bedroom is contained in a half-height extension, it still feels spacious and light. The bed sits atop a platform that accommodates the head height of the room below.
The cabin has three bedrooms. The main bedroom was brightened up with a new coat of white paint and is furnished with Schoolhouse Electric sconces, the Nelson Bubble Lamp from Design Within Reach, and linens from CB2.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
Hoch Studio turns a dingy, cramped apartment into a sunny sanctuary with a winning personality.
The inbuilt storage in the master bedroom includes a hidden make-up table. When it is set up, the edge of the bed can be used as a seat.
The son's bedroom features a timber platform that is used both as storage and a seat for the desk. The bed sits on the back of this platform and has views over the surrounding landscape.
The master bedroom features smart bespoke storage solutions, including a wardrobe, bedside table, shelving, drawers and a make-up table.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
The view from the bedroom into the living space. The double-sided joinery unit features a wardrobe and storage space.
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
The brick brise-soleil provides the interiors with diffuse light.
The glossy tile extends into the en suite bathroom.
The bedroom fits a queen-sized memory foam mattress and plenty of storage.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
The bed also overlooks the new exterior courtyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors measuring 4.8 meters wide (or almost 16 feet).
Master bathroom and master bedroom.
Guest bedroom with IC2 Air ceiling fan from Modern Fan Company.
A sleeping loft perches over the living area in the Acorn.
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