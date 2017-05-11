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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe/floors : dark hardwood

Bedroom Wardrobe Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
The cabinet has an antique look, but it was designed and painted by Zachary.
Covering all four walls and the ceiling in Kravet’s Medlar-Mandarin wallpaper achieved the cozy look they sought. The ceiling light is an Edmund pendant from Lostine.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
A guest bedroom.
"Who doesn’t love a good makeover story?" gushes Tablet Hotels. "It wouldn’t be quite fair to cast the old Henry Howard House Inn in the role of ugly duckling, but the transformation of this Greek Revival mansion, at the hands of a pair of New York hotel developers, was a dramatic one. Now, the historic building gets its star turn, reopening its doors as the Henry Howard Hotel, an 18-room boutique that’s every bit as graceful as you’d wish from a long weekend stay in the Big Easy. Guest rooms and suites, too, mix modern and traditional. Some furnishings are custom-made, but many are antiques—you’ll find a tongue-in-cheek painting by a New Orleans artist above a delicate writing desk, and a hand-painted dresser or an old-fashioned armoire beside the geometric canopy bed."
The bedroom contains an ingenious closet system similar to library stacks. These large sliding cabinets open up to make way for Zulaikha and Laurence as they hang their clothes or access anything else kept in storage.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
The master bedroom overlooks views of the water and beach through continuous glazing.
Once the tiling, grouting and painting were gone, they began having fun with the design, layout, and furnishing.
The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
All of the existing windows were replaced with newer versions by the company that did the originals, Arcadia. The master bedroom and bathroom are located where the kitchen and dining area once were. The floating bed is by TemaHome and the Mirror Ball pendant is by Tom Dixon.
Master Bedroom
Bedroom