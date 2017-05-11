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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe/floors : vinyl

Bedroom Wardrobe Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
To make space for the new hallway, the existing master bedroom had to be reduced in size. To make efficient use of the smaller space, BVDS Architecture designed fitted wardrobes either side and over the double bed. An existing flat ceiling was also removed to open up the space and create more volume.