Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe/floors : porcelain tile

Bedroom Wardrobe Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
A look at the master bedroom, which unlike the other rooms in the home, features Ipe wood for both the ceiling and walls.