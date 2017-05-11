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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Wardrobe Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
The couple didn't want the home to be a "museum,
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spartan, with just a bed and an antique wardrobe. The former studio’s rough walls and ceiling were left uncovered and painted white.
Childrens' bedroom on the second floor
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
The cabinet has an antique look, but it was designed and painted by Zachary.
Covering all four walls and the ceiling in Kravet’s Medlar-Mandarin wallpaper achieved the cozy look they sought. The ceiling light is an Edmund pendant from Lostine.
The guest bedroom is tucked away on the ground floor, separating it from the family bedrooms on the first floor and offering privacy.
The main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe lining one wall.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
The master bedroom is lined with built-in closets to maximize storage.
To make space for the new hallway, the existing master bedroom had to be reduced in size. To make efficient use of the smaller space, BVDS Architecture designed fitted wardrobes either side and over the double bed. An existing flat ceiling was also removed to open up the space and create more volume.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The window sill was deepened and extended to create room for a tea service. The piano has a permanent place in the home now.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
The inbuilt storage in the master bedroom includes a hidden make-up table. When it is set up, the edge of the bed can be used as a seat.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The view from the bedroom into the living space. The double-sided joinery unit features a wardrobe and storage space.
The large windows continue into each of the bedrooms, where they frame picturesque views of the landscape.
A look inside one of the two bedrooms in one of the units.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Bedroom
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
Wardrobe storage flanks either side of the built-in bed.
Sleeping Room
The master suite features city views and a vaulted ceiling.
Master bedroom
Master bedroom
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
Thanks to the efficiency of the bedroom fans by The Modern Fan Co., the Turkels can keep the Marvin lift-and-slide doors open throughout much of the year without having to rely on air conditioning. “We want to be able to keep the doors open as much as possible, yet sometimes the air movement in the desert isn’t sufficient to counteract the heat, so the fans are really a must,” adds Meelena.
A guest bedroom.
A roof-mounted suncatcher fills the space with daylight. Built-in cupboards provide storage for personal belongings.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The light-filled master bedroom offers a mix of closed and open storage.
HGAA ensured that all the rooms of the home have a direct view of nature. The windows in the bedroom of the Ninh Binh House provide light and ventilation, while the outside greenery helps create the privacy needed for the interior space.
The master bedroom
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Gregory Creek Residence - Bedroom
The master bedroom overlooks views of the water and beach through continuous glazing.
A private master bedroom and ensuite were key to the renovation, and include as much natural light as the ground floor. Benjamin Moore's White Heron was used throughout the interiors to complement the light.
Master Suite with Artisan Hardware Classic Interior Sliding Barn Door, Blu Dot “Shale” 2 Door/2 Drawer Floating Cabinet w/ Full Grain Leather Pulls and Wardrobe Wall
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