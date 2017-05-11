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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe/lighting : track

Bedroom Wardrobe Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.