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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe/furniture : lamps

Bedroom Wardrobe Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
The lower level has a moveable wardrobe wall that divides the main bedroom from the second room.
New windows overlook the backyard.
The main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe lining one wall.
One of the guest bedrooms is illuminated by a skylight in the corner, above a built-in desk.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The master suite is enclosed with a glass wall on one side. The glass wall is a sound barrier, yet also admits light from the exterior windows when desired.
The guest bedroom offers an impressive view. Expansive clerestory and picture windows from Western Window Systems complete the floor-to-ceiling effect.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The guest bedroom faces one side of a lightwell.
A white Alba armoire by Pinch stands next to the brand’s Iona cheval mirror in a second-floor bedroom. The Moroccan rug was found in Paris; the Malm bed from IKEA was a budget buy.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Reading and working spaces have been oriented toward an inner courtyard. A new subterranean passageway connects the transformed farmhouse with the enlarged barn.
The ceiling of the master bedroom was raised to the roofline, which additionally opened up the space.
014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
To create more storage and make the small bedroom feel larger, they purchased an Ikea wardrobe with mirrored doors. The clothing rack across from the bed is from HAY.
Situated in a built-in cabinet, a folding vanity in the master bedroom remains as it was when the home was built. “We knew that with some work, the house could be brought back to a clean and simple classic modern home,” Tyler says.
A custom lacquered-wood headboard with built-in task lights by MLE complements a Pianca bed in the master bedroom. An IC Lights T lamp by Michael Anastassiades for Flos offers additional illumination.
The master bedroom is furnished with an Egyptian lantern from l’aviva home, built-in closets, and bedding by Restoration Hardware.
Master Bedroom