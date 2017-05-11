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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Wardrobe Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
Childrens' bedroom on the second floor
Thoughtful joinery in the guest bedroom includes a low cupboard large enough for suitcases.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
New windows overlook the backyard.
The view across the landing looks into the laundry.
The main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe lining one wall.
In the Lumipod 5 and Lumipod 6, the elevated bed is positioned for panoramic views of the outdoors, and it’s set into a niche within the built-in cabinetry.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
The view from the third-story study across to the master bedroom.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
Bright master bedroom, frames view
The master bedroom features a built-in headboard and closet made from solid walnut and walnut veneer. The black wall lamp is a replica Serge Mouille wall light.
The view from the bedroom into the living space. The double-sided joinery unit features a wardrobe and storage space.
The custom-made furniture is constructed of varnished plywood in combination with black steel frames. Here, a wardrobe and desk are combined as one unit, complete with a full-length mirror.
The master bedroom provides peaceful views of the Long Island Sound and includes a king bed, designed by Rottet herself, outfitted with Restoration Hardware linen and a funky skylight—which accommodates a tropical tree.
A look inside one of the two bedrooms in one of the units.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The nine spacious suites can sleep five to six people. Local larch is left unfinished to tie the interiors to the landscape.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
Master bedroom
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
The second bedroom looks out over the brick patio and entry.
The master bedroom opens up to a triangular outdoor deck. The corner window lets in light and panoramic mountain views.
The cabinets in the bedrooms and hallway are built from teak.
Anchored by a vintage Thonet cantilever chair, the master bedroom is filled with natural light and views of the outdoors.
A muted green closet design adds a pop of color and sophistication to the guest bedroom
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
The light-filled master bedroom offers a mix of closed and open storage.
HGAA ensured that all the rooms of the home have a direct view of nature. The windows in the bedroom of the Ninh Binh House provide light and ventilation, while the outside greenery helps create the privacy needed for the interior space.
Gregory Creek Residence - Bedroom
Master Suite with Artisan Hardware Classic Interior Sliding Barn Door, Blu Dot “Shale” 2 Door/2 Drawer Floating Cabinet w/ Full Grain Leather Pulls and Wardrobe Wall
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https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Master Bedroom
The ceiling of the master bedroom was raised to the roofline, which additionally opened up the space.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
Demolition exposed a high, wood-beamed ceiling, which added “cubic meters of air” to the apartment, says Hernán. The bedroom is furnished with custom pieces made of Paraiso wood. - Buenos Aires, Argentina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The summit of Maungawhau (Mt Eden) can be seen from the master bedroom and the timber-decked terrace that occupies part of the ground-floor roof.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
The master bedroom is furnished with an Egyptian lantern from l’aviva home, built-in closets, and bedding by Restoration Hardware.
The bed, bedside tables, and console are all designed by Miguel Marcelino. The Glo-Ball bedside lamps are by Jasper Morrison and the Tolomeo wall lamp is by Michele De Lucchi. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Master bed room overlooking en-suit classic-European style bathroom sectioned off with a curtain for privacy.
The current master bedroom
Bedroom