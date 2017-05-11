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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Wardrobe Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
The master bedroom's wall-mounted light sconces continue upward to form the curtain rods.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spartan, with just a bed and an antique wardrobe. The former studio’s rough walls and ceiling were left uncovered and painted white.
The lower level has a moveable wardrobe wall that divides the main bedroom from the second room.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
The cabinet has an antique look, but it was designed and painted by Zachary.
A look at the bedroom located next to the kitchen.
New windows overlook the backyard.
The main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe lining one wall.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The master suite is enclosed with a glass wall on one side. The glass wall is a sound barrier, yet also admits light from the exterior windows when desired.
The master bedroom provides peaceful views of the Long Island Sound and includes a king bed, designed by Rottet herself, outfitted with Restoration Hardware linen and a funky skylight—which accommodates a tropical tree.
The bathroom vanity has the same gray birch veneer as the downstairs kitchen island.
Janette’s airy top-floor suite is furnished with a custom bed and night tables from B&amp;B Italia. The Fleetwood sliders on all three levels were trimmed in aluminum to reflect changing light.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
A peek at another one of the 10 bedrooms.
A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
A deep emerald hue, calling to mind tobacco leaves, fittingly wraps the "Tobacco" room.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
The master suite features city views and a vaulted ceiling.
Master bedroom
Master bedroom
Master bedroom
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
A view of the master bedroom.
The second bedroom looks out over the brick patio and entry.
The cabinets in the bedrooms and hallway are built from teak.
Anchored by a vintage Thonet cantilever chair, the master bedroom is filled with natural light and views of the outdoors.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
This unique agriturismo located in the heart of rural Tuscany combines holiday accommodation, a farm-to-table restaurant, and a non-profit art foundation. Originally serving as agricultural buildings, stables, or hunting lodges, each apartment has been renovated to be comfortable yet retain its original farmhouse functionality, making the most of the available light and ventilation with large shuttered windows, high ceilings and stone floors. Rooms are furnished with locally sourced vintage furniture, antiques, and recycled hand-painted fabrics styled by French designer Clarisse Demory. Fresh and uncluttered, these apartments offer the comfort of a holiday home and display original artworks from the Villa Lena Foundation collection.
The bedroom contains an ingenious closet system similar to library stacks. These large sliding cabinets open up to make way for Zulaikha and Laurence as they hang their clothes or access anything else kept in storage.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
The bedrooms feature new carpeting and original, midcentury lighting.
A view from the bedroom towards the closet with a glimpse of the entry hall on the far left.
Enveloped in Douglas fir, the master bedroom with garden views includes a built-in bed frame, a walk-in wardrobe, and custom-fit paneling.
The guest bedroom faces one side of a lightwell.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
A white Alba armoire by Pinch stands next to the brand’s Iona cheval mirror in a second-floor bedroom. The Moroccan rug was found in Paris; the Malm bed from IKEA was a budget buy.
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